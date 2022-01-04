ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

East Texans having harder time finding COVID-19 testing kit after holiday season

By Reyna Revelle
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Pharmacies and testing sites were well stocked on testing kits before the Holidays.

Now as everyone returns home and back to work, the demand has gone up. Resulting in leaving pharmacies like Drug Emporium in Tyler from having several hundred kits on hand to zero in the last week. Staff blames supply chain issues for these delayed shipments.

“We had quite a few of the tests available right before Christmas, but with everyone getting together for the Holidays there was a rush,” said David Davis, Pharmacy Manager at Drug Emporium.

With the CDC lowering the number of required quarantine days, many have taken more steps towards serious precaution.

“Right now, they are not giving us dates which leads me to believe that they just don’t know. I think they got so many requests right now. Everybody is trying to get them and so I think these companies are just overwhelmed and they are not going out on a limb and giving any sort of ETA’s on those orders,” said Davis.

Rose City Pharmacy says they have been seeing people buying kits in bulk.

“Luckily, we were able to find one of our wholesalers that had some that we were able to get. So the week before New Year’s I was able to order over 4 cases. We sold half of those over the first 20 minutes of the day. So, then I decided to order up again so I was able to get 10 more cases,” said the owner of Rose City Pharmacy, Sonny Krezdorn.

Pharmacists say they are working to make sure there are enough testing kits for East Texans who may need it and many wonder if this issue will improve or get worse in the coming months.

“No dates have been released. They are kind of at the mercy of their suppliers too. So whenever they are able to get some in, it will trickle down the chain. So, I know they are working hard to get them out. They’ve been staying on top of that as well. We are all at the mercy of the supply chain. Big stuff versus small stuff,” said Davis.

East Texas pharmacists are optimistic more tests will arrive soon. They expect the federal government to step in to provide more testing resources.

