Poland wins 5th straight; Cougras leads the charge with 14
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Nine members of Poland’s girls’ basketball team scored in their 55-22 victory Monday evening over Lakeview.
Connie Cougras led the way with 14 points. Abby Farber connected on three three-point baskets to finish with 11 points. Junior Sarah Forsyth also added nine.Poland holds off late South Range rally for NE8 win
The Lady Bulldogs have now won five consecutive games. Poland (9-1, 6-0 Northeast 8) will next play at Jefferson on Thursday.
Maggie Pavlansky paced Lakeview (3-6) with seven points. Next up is a road trip to Hubbard on Thursday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0