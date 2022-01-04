Poland wins 5th straight; Cougras leads the charge with 14

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Nine members of Poland’s girls’ basketball team scored in their 55-22 victory Monday evening over Lakeview.

Connie Cougras led the way with 14 points. Abby Farber connected on three three-point baskets to finish with 11 points. Junior Sarah Forsyth also added nine.

The Lady Bulldogs have now won five consecutive games. Poland (9-1, 6-0 Northeast 8) will next play at Jefferson on Thursday.

Maggie Pavlansky paced Lakeview (3-6) with seven points. Next up is a road trip to Hubbard on Thursday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.