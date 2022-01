The Indiana Hoosiers secured a significant Big Ten victory on Thursday night, taking down No. 13 Ohio State, 67-51 in front of a full crowd at Assembly Hall. While it was close and tightly contested for the first half of the game, the Hoosiers blew out the Buckeyes in the second half of the game to coast to an easy win. And for that, Mike Woodson can thank his defense.

OHIO STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO