ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Notable Numbers from Cardinals Win Over Dallas

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZnPW_0dbykC3300

With only one week remaining in the regular season, the Arizona Cardinals have officially locked up a playoff spot and are still in the race for the NFC West.

That's about all the Cardinals could have asked for at this point of the year, especially after snapping what was a three-game losing streak.

Arizona, reeling in several areas, walked into AT&T Stadium and stole a win from a red-hot Cowboys squad.

It was a game where the Cardinals felt as if they were in full control of a game in a playoff atmosphere.

"That was a playoff football game," quarterback Kyler Murray said following the game. "It's not going to be perfect."

While the Cardinals will gear their approach to defeating divisional rival Seattle, let's take a look back at some notable numbers that made the difference for Arizona on Sunday.

Notable Numbers

0: That's the amount of minutes the Cardinals trailed the Cowboys on Sunday. Arizona came out of the gates hot and took a 10-0 lead, re-establishing themselves on the road and never looking back despite Dallas drawing to within one possession on three separate occasions.

3: The Cowboys converted only 3-of-11 attempts on third down, as the Cardinals defense did a tremendous job of limiting a potent Dallas offense and keeping them off the field more times than not. Arizona converted 7-of-16.

45: For a run defense that ranked near the bottom of the league, the Cardinals sure did bottle up Dallas' rushing attack when called upon. The Cowboys netted just 45 rushing yards, as the dynamic duo of running backs Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard posted a combined 25 yards on 12 carries.

1: The Cardinals were able to again win the turnover battle and walk away with no turnovers. As head coach Kliff Kingsbury said postgame, "We're hard to beat when we don't beat ourselves."

Dallas' lone turnover was thanks to linebacker Isaiah Simmons forcing a fumble from behind a scrambling quarterback Dak Prescott in the fourth quarter while the Cardinals were leading 22-14.

7: Kicker Matt Prater nailed his seventh field goal of 50-plus yards on Sunday, breaking a franchise record set in 2005 by Neil Rackers. Prater has largely been crucial for the Cardinals during the 2021 season, and with a healthy cast around him, should continue to provide excellent kicking as the postseason nears.

3: Safety Budda Baker had only three tackles in the game, yet was making plays all over the field on Sunday. Baker recorded two passes defensed and a sack against the Cowboys, and while the box score didn't light up in his favor, Baker's presence was indeed felt by the Cowboys when the game concluded.

9: A player that fill the stat sheet for the Cardinals was linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who finished with nine tackles and a crucial forced fumble that kept the Cardinals leading by one possession into the fourth quarter. Simmons also registered one tackle on special teams.

4: The Cardinals allowed only four hits on Murray the entire afternoon, with the Cowboys bringing him down just one time for a sack. The presence of center Rodney Hudson was more obvious than ever, as Hudson not only got the ball back to Murray efficiently, but also was able to assist in calling the defensive fronts and blitz packages Dallas presented.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
FanSided

Could the Cardinals face Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs?

Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
FanSided

5 Dallas Cowboys playing their last (regular season) game for Dallas

Things always change in the NFL. Whether you’re the Dallas Cowboys or the Cleveland Browns, rosters churn heavily each and every year. That again looks to be true next season for the Cowboys. Regardless of how far the Cowboys advance in the postseason, players are gonna go. That’s just the nature of the beast.
NFL
The Spun

Dez Bryant Reacts To Criticism Of Cowboys Players

Though he hasn’t suited up for the Cowboys since 2017, Dez Bryant is still standing up for his former franchise. On Monday, rookie superstar Micah Parsons attended the Dallas Mavericks’ win over the Denver Nuggets. Earlier today, he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In response to this...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman has surprising take on NFC playoff favorite

The Green Bay Packers are favored to win the Super Bowl with one week left in the regular season, but Troy Aikman has not been as impressed with them as many others have. Aikman discussed the NFC playoff picture during an appearance on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” this week. He was asked about the Dallas Cowboys’ chances of winning the Super Bowl, and he expressed optimism about the situation his former team is facing. Part of the reason for that is Aikman is not quite buying into all the hype surrounding the Packers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
FanSided

Cowboys: Amari Cooper attending Mavs game could cost him, literally

Attending a Dallas Mavericks game may come back to haunt Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper. By sitting courtside alongside Dallas Cowboys teammate CeeDee Lamb to celebrate the iconic Dirk Nowitzki at a Dallas Mavericks game on Wednesday night, wide receiver Amari Cooper could be in trouble with the NFL.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Cowboys
Yardbarker

Troy Aikman doesn't consider Packers 'front-runners' to win NFC

The Green Bay Packers are favored to win the Super Bowl with one week left in the regular season, but Troy Aikman has not been as impressed with them as many others have. Aikman discussed the NFC playoff picture during an appearance on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” this week. He was asked about the Dallas Cowboys’ chances of winning the Super Bowl, and he expressed optimism about the situation his former team is facing. Part of the reason for that is Aikman is not quite buying in to all the hype surrounding the Packers.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Micah Parsons News

When the Dallas Cowboys take the field this Saturday for a showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles, they might be without star rookie Micah Parsons. On Wednesday, the Cowboys placed Parsons on the reserve/COVID-19 list. His status for Week 18 is officially in jeopardy. It would be unfortunate if Parsons misses...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Injury News: Starting LB Added; Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Update

FRISCO - The Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys regular-season finale is taking place on Saturday, and after a first injury report of the week on Tuesday that was reflective of a walkthrough (meaning the injury report is an estimation), Wednesday marked a ratching-up for both playoff-bound NFC East clubs. And...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Significant Cowboys News

The Dallas Cowboys could be shorthanded this Saturday night when they face the Philadelphia Eagles. Over the past two days, the team has placed a few key players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Wednesday, it was announced that rookie linebacker Micah Parsons was heading to reserve/COVID-19 list. Roughly 24 hours...
NFL
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
677
Followers
983
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy