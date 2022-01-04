Notable Numbers from Cardinals Win Over Dallas

With only one week remaining in the regular season, the Arizona Cardinals have officially locked up a playoff spot and are still in the race for the NFC West.

That's about all the Cardinals could have asked for at this point of the year, especially after snapping what was a three-game losing streak.

Arizona, reeling in several areas, walked into AT&T Stadium and stole a win from a red-hot Cowboys squad.

It was a game where the Cardinals felt as if they were in full control of a game in a playoff atmosphere.

"That was a playoff football game," quarterback Kyler Murray said following the game. "It's not going to be perfect."

While the Cardinals will gear their approach to defeating divisional rival Seattle, let's take a look back at some notable numbers that made the difference for Arizona on Sunday.

Notable Numbers

0: That's the amount of minutes the Cardinals trailed the Cowboys on Sunday. Arizona came out of the gates hot and took a 10-0 lead, re-establishing themselves on the road and never looking back despite Dallas drawing to within one possession on three separate occasions.

3: The Cowboys converted only 3-of-11 attempts on third down, as the Cardinals defense did a tremendous job of limiting a potent Dallas offense and keeping them off the field more times than not. Arizona converted 7-of-16.

45: For a run defense that ranked near the bottom of the league, the Cardinals sure did bottle up Dallas' rushing attack when called upon. The Cowboys netted just 45 rushing yards, as the dynamic duo of running backs Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard posted a combined 25 yards on 12 carries.

1: The Cardinals were able to again win the turnover battle and walk away with no turnovers. As head coach Kliff Kingsbury said postgame, "We're hard to beat when we don't beat ourselves."

Dallas' lone turnover was thanks to linebacker Isaiah Simmons forcing a fumble from behind a scrambling quarterback Dak Prescott in the fourth quarter while the Cardinals were leading 22-14.

7: Kicker Matt Prater nailed his seventh field goal of 50-plus yards on Sunday, breaking a franchise record set in 2005 by Neil Rackers. Prater has largely been crucial for the Cardinals during the 2021 season, and with a healthy cast around him, should continue to provide excellent kicking as the postseason nears.

3: Safety Budda Baker had only three tackles in the game, yet was making plays all over the field on Sunday. Baker recorded two passes defensed and a sack against the Cowboys, and while the box score didn't light up in his favor, Baker's presence was indeed felt by the Cowboys when the game concluded.

9: A player that fill the stat sheet for the Cardinals was linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who finished with nine tackles and a crucial forced fumble that kept the Cardinals leading by one possession into the fourth quarter. Simmons also registered one tackle on special teams.

4: The Cardinals allowed only four hits on Murray the entire afternoon, with the Cowboys bringing him down just one time for a sack. The presence of center Rodney Hudson was more obvious than ever, as Hudson not only got the ball back to Murray efficiently, but also was able to assist in calling the defensive fronts and blitz packages Dallas presented.