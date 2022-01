Gatorade has teamed up with the Los Angeles Rams to debut a powerful short film about Los Angeles Rams receiver Robert Woods as he recalls growing up in Carson, Calif. and the biggest inspiration of his life and career in the NFL – his older sister Olivia Woods, who was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma at the age of 12. Following a five-year battle with this rare form of cancer, Olivia died in 2007. Robert was 15 years-old at the time of her passing.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO