Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is one of the most fashionable moms in Hollywood. At the very start of her first pregnancy (she has a three-year-old son with actor Jason Statham), the model showed that there were countless ways to dress the bump without sacrificing her style. Her rotational staples included knit dresses, stretchy pants, and sleek trenches. Now, with baby number two on the way, she is once again showing her styling prowess. Huntington-Whiteley wears her maternity leggings from Bumpsuit nonstop, as this basic is the building block for all of her fashionable ensembles.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO