Kelly, Savage, Moore Latest Additions to COVID List

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers placed right tackle Dennis Kelly , safety Darnell Savage and receiver/returner David Moore on the COVID-19 list on Monday.

Under the NFL’s revised COVID protocols, all three could return for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. There’s no guarantee, though. The Packers placed Ben Braden, Tipa Galeai and Amari Rodgers on the COVID list on Dec. 27. Braden and Galeai were activated in time to play against Minnesota on Sunday night. As of Monday night, Rodgers was still on the COVID list.

That’s especially noteworthy in the case of Kelly. The 10th-year pro has started the past three games at right tackle in place of Billy Turner. The Packers’ tackle depth has been obliterated with David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins and Turner out with knee injuries. If Kelly were unable to play against Detroit, the Packers probably would line up with Braden at right tackle and rookie Cole Van Lanen as the next man up.

“I think Dennis has done a fine job,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday. “I love, first of all, he’s got great experience and I love the effort that he shows on every play. I think he’s executed at a pretty high level and seems to be doing a great job on that right side.”

Savage is third on the team in defensive snaps (979) and passes defensed (nine), tied for third in interceptions (two) and fourth in tackles (56).

Moore went from unemployed on Wednesday to the practice squad on Thursday to returning punts on Sunday. His 23-yarder was the team’s longest since 2018.

“I thought David did a great job,” LaFleur said. “I thought just the ability to bounce back –getting blown up on a punt return is never fun – and then showing the courage to get back in there and not only make the catch but have the most productive punt return that we’ve had all year. And then he had another one where he gets blown up on the sideline. So, I was really impressed by him and his ability to just have that no-flinch mentality.”

Also, the Packers activated outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers from the COVID-19 list, though he reverts back to injured reserve. Plus, the team released kicker Elliott Fry from the practice squad. Fry was signed last week with JJ Molson on the COVID list.

Packers on COVID-Reserve Lists

Receiver: Amari Rodgers, David Moore (practice squad).

Offensive line: Dennis Kelly.

Defensive line: Kingsley Keke.

Inside linebacker: Ray Wilborn (practice squad).

Cornerbacks: Jaire Alexander, Jayson Stanley (practice squad).

Safety: Darnell Savage.

Kicker: J.J. Molson (practice squad).