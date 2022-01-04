Helmet Cover to Stay Warm and Cozy in Winter

When the winter months bring bone-chilling wind, flurries of snow and freezing temperatures, it’s best to dress accordingly — in outfits that will keep you warm and looking good, too. The key to any cold-weather outfit is layering, and this means great flexibility. As Angelo Urrutia, one of the men behind Nepenthes and Engineered Garments and now the founder of 4S Designs, his own brand, points out, “Most anything can be used, it really depends on the weight of the garment and what you’re going to be doing.” Urrutia worked for 14 years with Daiki Suzuki at Engineered Garments, which specializes in “American sportswear with a twist to the left,” and the brand won the 2008 CFDA award for Best New Menswear Designer.

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO