Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner to Miss Week 18 Matchup With Cardinals

Down the stretch of the tough NFL season, no team is able to escape the regular season without some sort of injury issues.

The Arizona Cardinals have found that out the hard way during their quest for a playoff spot, as major injuries to players such as defensive end J.J. Watt and receiver DeAndre Hopkins among many others have somewhat limited Arizona's ceiling displayed earlier in the year.

However, in the final week of the season, Arizona's opponent in the Seattle Seahawks will be missing their best defensive player due to injury according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport:

Wagner, considered one of the top players in the league at his position, will not need surgery on damage to his knee, but will be out of action against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Seattle, sitting at 6-10, is far out of a playoff spot and realistically has nothing to gain with a victory over the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Week 18.

This plays well into the hands of an Arizona team that could still win the NFC West, needing a win over Seattle and a Los Angeles Rams loss on Sunday to ensure at least one postseason game would be played in Arizona.

Wagner, Seattle's second-round pick in 2012, is a Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks including eight Pro Bowl nods and six first-team All-Pro selections in a long list of accomplishments that includes making the NFL's All-Decade team for the 2010s.

Playing in only 15 games in 2021, Wagner collected 170 combined tackles. Wagner tallied 13 combined tackles and a forced fumble against the Cardinals in their earlier meeting in Seattle. That effort was one of 10 games that featured double-digit tackles for Wagner this season.