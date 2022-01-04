ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina snowfall totals for Jan. 3

By Rodney Overton
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday snow fell from the North Carolina mountains to flurries at the Outer Banks Monday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, these are the snowfall totals in central North Carolina so far.

The most snow reported was 9 inches, which fell in Aho, just off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Watauga County.

Wild NC storm dumps snow in mountains, causes flooding at coast; high winds seen statewide

Watauga County appeared to have the highest snowfall totals in the mountains Monday.

Also included are snow totals for North Carolina mountains and other areas.

Central North Carolina
1 inch of snow in Louisburg in Franklin County
1 5/8 inches of snow in Warrenton in Warren County
2 inches of snow 1 mile N of Purnell in Granville County
3.3 inches of snow 5 miles NW of Concord in Person County
2.5 inches of snow 2 miles west of Bethel Hill in Person County
.4 inches of snow in Hillsborough in Orange County
1.8 inches of snow 2 miles NE of Roxboro in Person County
1 inch of snow in Purnell in Wake County

Alleghany County
Ennice………………………………..4.5 inches
1 mile N Glade Valley…………4.0 inches

Ashe County
Laurel Springs………………………7.8 inches
Lansing………………………………..4.5 inches
Clifton………………………………….4.5 inches
2 miles W Ashland…………….. 4.5 inches
Laurel Springs……………………..4.0 inches
2 miles SSW Baldwin…………..4.0 inches
Laurel Springs……………………..4.0 inches
2 miles WNW Fleetwood……4.0 inches
2 miles NW Wagoner…………..3.0 inches
2 miles NW Wagoner…………..3.0 inches
1 mile SE Flatwood……………….2.5 inches

Caswell County
2 miles W Yanceyville……………..3.0 inches
1 mile NNE Camp Springs……..3.0 inches
Pelham……………………………………2.0 inches

Rockingham County
1 mile NNE Reidsville…………2.5 inches
Mayodan……………………………2.0 inches

Stokes County
Lawsonville…………………………….2.8 inches
3 miles NE King……………………2.0 inches
Lawsonville…………………………..1.8 inches
1 mile N Walnut Cove………….1.2 inches

Surry County
1 mile S Fairview………………………1.0 inches
3 miles NNW Rockford……………1.0 inches
3 miles N Bottom…………………….0.2 inches

Watauga County
2 miles NW Aho …………..……… 9.0 inches
2 miles ESE Lovill ………………… 7.5 inches
1 mile NNW Todd ………….……… 7.5 inches
1 mile SE Boone …..……………… 7.0 inches
3 miles W Blowing Rock………….6.5 inches
Silverstone………………………………..6.0 inches
1 mile E Seven Devils……………….5.0 inches
2 miles NNW Boone…………………4.8 inches
1 mile N Beech Mountain……….4.0 inches
2 miles NW Aho……………………….3.5 inches

Wilkes County
2 miles NE Maple Springs………1.0 inches

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

