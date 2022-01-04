High wind warning issued Tuesday ahead, snow showers move in Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday will be mild and dry on the Front Range with strong winds. The mountains will see another round of snow showers starting Tuesday evening.

Tuesday’s high temperatures will hit the upper 40s on the Front Range. The lower elevations will stay dry but winds will be strong, bringing another day of elevated fire danger to Colorado.

A high wind warning has been issued in the foothills, mountains, northern Front Range and northeast plains through 5 p.m. Tuesday. Gusts will reach up to 65 mph in these areas. Places that aren’t under the warning will still be windy.

The mountains will see scattered snow showers Tuesday evening through midday Thursday. Denver and the Front Range will see scattered snow showers move in Wednesday afternoon.

We have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday. Snow showers are expected to start during the evening commute and they will continue into the early morning hours of Thursday before clearing out.

Totals will range from 1 to 3 inches in Metro Denver with 2 to 5 inches across the northern Front Range and a dusting up to 2 inches on the southern Front Range.

The mountains will see totals ranging from 2 to 12 inches of snow.

Morning temperatures on Thursday are expected to drop down to zero degrees in Denver. The rest of Thursday will be dry with highs in the mid-20s.

Warm weather returns on Friday with a high temperature of 52 degrees.

Another round of snow is possible on Saturday.

