Lakers' Avery Bradley: Likely available Tuesday

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
Kobe Bryant is the greatest Los Angeles Laker of all time. Kobe played for the Lakers for 20 years, the duration of his entire career, and found incredible success with the franchise over two different eras. And because of everything he did for the franchise, he is considered the biggest legend for the team.
The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, most analysts believed that the Los Angeles Lakers would be one of the most dominant teams. Fast forward to now, but there are still no signs of the dominance that the Lakers were expected to show. The only bright thing for the...
Buddy Hield is one of the best 3PT shooters in the NBA. For the 2021 season, he is only behind Stephen Curry in total 3PT shots made with 143. He is also currently shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc on 9.7 attempts. It is clear that he is deadly beyond the arc, and he only needs a few shots to get hot.
Malik Monk's career didn't exactly get off to the start he'd hoped for. His first few seasons were derailed by a crowded Charlotte Hornets backcourt and a drug suspension, and that forced him to accept a minimum-salary deal with the Los Angeles Lakers to try to get back on track. That decision is paying serious dividends. After a slow start, Monk is averaging nearly 21 points across his last six games. The Lakers have won three straight, and with Monk playing this well, he's all but assured himself a continued place in their starting lineup.
When the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Rajon Rondo from the Los Angeles Lakers, the Wine and Gold wanted to acquire a veteran leader who still has playmaking abilities that can mentor this budding young core.
The Lakers exhibited some “covert interest” in discussing a possible Russell Westbrook trade with rival executives earlier in the season, sources tell Sam Amick of The Athletic. Amick is the second reporter in the last month to suggest the Lakers have considered the possibility of a Westbrook trade....
There have been some recent comparisons about the 2003 Los Angeles Lakers and their current team. That Lakers team finished the season at 56-26 and also won the Western Conference. They had some incredible talent on their roster as they had Kobe Bryant, Horace Grant, Karl Malone, Shaquille O’Neal, Gary Payton, amongst many other players.
A three-game winning streak in the NBA typically isn’t much to get excited about. Except, when you’re a team like the Lakers fighting for relevancy. A big part of the Lakers recent success has been the performance of shooting guard Malik Monk. Lakers star LeBron James isn’t surprised....
The Los Angeles Lakers plan to sign Stanley Johnson to a 10-day contract as soon as Thursday. Johnson was previously with the Lakers on a hardship 10-day deal. This time around, Johnson would be on a standard 10-day contract that would count against the cap and luxury tax. Johnson averaged...
This utilization and partnership with James (Monk has a true shooting percentage of 68% with James on the floor, vs. 55% when he's off) has not only led to encouraging results, but also has streamlined Monk's offensive game. The guard is posting career highs in percentage of his shots coming via a 3-pointer (55%) and percentage of his makes coming via an assist (73%).
The Cavaliers intend to retain forward Dean Wade through the salary guarantee deadline, ensuring that he receives his full-season salary, sources tell Michael Scotto of HoopsHype (Twitter link). The decision will lock in Wade’s $1,782,621 cap hit for 2021-22. Wade, 25, is in his third season with the Cavs....
After completing their blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook in the summer, the Los Angeles Lakers were forced to fill out their roster with players on minimum salaries. They made a number of signings that have worked out well for them, such as Malik Monk, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard. After...
The Los Angeles Lakers will guarantee the contracts for Avery Bradley and Austin Reaves for the rest of the 2021-22 NBA season, effective on Friday afternoon. Neither decision is particularly surprising nor challenging, considering how the season has played out thus far. Reaves and Bradley have become key staples in the Lakers‘ ever-changing rotation, and have been two of the team’s better two-way players.
Comments / 0