NBA

Lakers' LeBron James: Probable again Tuesday

 3 days ago

James (abdomen) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Kings....

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gary Payton Shuts Down Comparisons Between LeBron James' Lakers And The 2004 Superteam: "I Think We Were In Our Prime, A Lot Of Us Was Way More In Our Prime Than They Were.”

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most storied franchises in NBA history and have boasted incredible teams during that time. The Showtime Lakers, the Kobe-Shaq tandem, Kobe with Pau Gasol, a number of teams come to mind when talking about the best teams ever assembled by the franchise.
Lebron James
LeBron James wants NBA commentator fired for saying player ‘pulled trigger’ like killer dad

LeBron James is calling for an NBA commenter to be fired over remarks made about Houston Rockets player Kevin Porter Jr pulling “that trigger” - because Porter’s father was jailed for shooting someone, and later killed by a gun.On Wednesday night, Porter Jr led the Rockets to victory, but as this was happening, Washington Wizards announcer Glenn Consor made the comment that he later insisted was an error.“You’ve got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time,” Consor said on the NBC Sports Washington game broadcast, over footage of a...
LeBron James Calls For NBA Announcer To Be Fired

During Wednesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, broadcaster Glenn Consor made a very controversial remark. Shortly after Kevin Porter Jr. hit a clutch shot for the Rockets, Consor made a reference to the guard’s father. “You’ve got to give credit,” Consor said on the...
LeBron James has wanted to bring Malik Monk to Lakers since last season: 'It still doesn't make sense to me'

Malik Monk's career didn't exactly get off to the start he'd hoped for. His first few seasons were derailed by a crowded Charlotte Hornets backcourt and a drug suspension, and that forced him to accept a minimum-salary deal with the Los Angeles Lakers to try to get back on track. That decision is paying serious dividends. After a slow start, Monk is averaging nearly 21 points across his last six games. The Lakers have won three straight, and with Monk playing this well, he's all but assured himself a continued place in their starting lineup.
#Lakers
Former Dallas Cowboys QB Troy Aikman joins LeBron James, Michael Jordan among athletes getting into business of big booze

They are rivals on the basketball court, but they are friends and business partners in the world of tequila. They also get to drink the results of the partnership. In the summer of 2016, Charlotte Hornets owner and NBA legend Michael Jordan, Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens and Boston Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck and his now-wife, Emilia Fazzalari, sat together in a trendy Manhattan restaurant when they were in New York for an NBA board of governors meeting.
LeBron James ties Michael Jordan in unique scoring achievement

While the GOAT battle between these two rages on, LeBron James has finally tied Michael Jordan in this unique stat comprised of NBA veterans. For those who continue to debate that LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan, there’s a new statistic to use in heated Twitter arguments. On...
LeBron James sparks Lakers' rally to overtake Kings

LeBron James and Malik Monk combined for 55 points, including five 3-pointers in a fourth-quarter rally that allowed the host Los Angeles Lakers to overtake the Sacramento Kings 122-114 on Tuesday night. James finished with a game-high 31 points and Monk had 24 as the Lakers won a third straight...
