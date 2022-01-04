Trail Blazers' Cody Zeller: Officially out

The Portland Trail Blazers have announced that starting power forward Larry Nance Jr., who left Wednesday’s game with a knee injury, did not suffer significant damage. However, Nance, who underwent an MRI Thursday, is out for the time being and will be re-evaluated in one week. This comes just...
One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
Kobe Bryant is the greatest Los Angeles Laker of all time. Kobe played for the Lakers for 20 years, the duration of his entire career, and found incredible success with the franchise over two different eras. And because of everything he did for the franchise, he is considered the biggest legend for the team.
On Wednesday night, Houston Rockets youngster Kevin Porter Jr. delivered a clutch triple to lift his team over the Washington Wizards on the road. After the shot went down, Wizards broadcaster Glenn Consor made a controversial comment. Many folks initially perceived the remark to be a reference to the life...
The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, most analysts believed that the Los Angeles Lakers would be one of the most dominant teams. Fast forward to now, but there are still no signs of the dominance that the Lakers were expected to show. The only bright thing for the...
The New York Knicks are one of the few teams well positioned to make a blockbuster trade in the NBA. Their front office led by Leon Rose, Scott Perry and William Wesley has done a phenomenal job of bringing the organization back to relevance. For a long while, the Knicks...
Buddy Hield is one of the best 3PT shooters in the NBA. For the 2021 season, he is only behind Stephen Curry in total 3PT shots made with 143. He is also currently shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc on 9.7 attempts. It is clear that he is deadly beyond the arc, and he only needs a few shots to get hot.
The most recent COVID surge has decimated NBA rosters and taken the steam out of some of the league's marquee matchups over the last couple of months, but it's also led so some incredible feel-good stories due to the extra opportunity given to players who might not normally see the court. The latest example came from Lance Stephenson, who signed a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers on New Year's Day and, on Wednesday, suited up for his first home game in Indianapolis since 2018.
During Wednesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, broadcaster Glenn Consor made a very controversial remark. Shortly after Kevin Porter Jr. hit a clutch shot for the Rockets, Consor made a reference to the guard’s father. “You’ve got to give credit,” Consor said on the...
An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The latest Cleveland Cavaliers acquisition, Rajon Rondo, will soon join the team and add some much-needed playmaking. With Ricky Rubio sidelined due to an ACL tear, Rondo will slide right in as the Cavs’ backup point guard. He was introduced Wednesday afternoon. Rondo is a veteran point guard joining...
Malik Monk's career didn't exactly get off to the start he'd hoped for. His first few seasons were derailed by a crowded Charlotte Hornets backcourt and a drug suspension, and that forced him to accept a minimum-salary deal with the Los Angeles Lakers to try to get back on track. That decision is paying serious dividends. After a slow start, Monk is averaging nearly 21 points across his last six games. The Lakers have won three straight, and with Monk playing this well, he's all but assured himself a continued place in their starting lineup.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Gerald Green (assistant coach for the Houston Rockets) is unretiring, and plans to sign in the NBA's G-League to try to return to the NBA. Green is an NBA veteran who has played for the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Rockets.
Scroll down for a video that surfaced on Twitter Thursday morning that apparently shows Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro displaying his boxing skills. It was fitting after Herro nearly got into a scuffle with Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic in the Heat's 115-109 victory Wednesday night. The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter when Nurkic set on a screen on Herro.
Comments / 0