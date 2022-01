Robert Redford paid tribute to Betty White and it put a smile on fans' faces. The actor talked to E! after the Golden Girls star passed away yesterday. He had to clarify that he absolutely enjoyed her work and that admiration she held for him was mutual. "Betty lived life devoted to her craft and her love of animals. She made us all laugh, including me," he said before adding, "I had a crush on her too!" Redford said it in reference to the Hot In Cleveland star brushing off a Ryan Reynolds advance with a reference to The Natural actor. It seems like everyone is chiming in with some sort of tribute to White and her work. She was a trailblazer in television and the model of a long career in Hollywood. The Golden Girls star knew that she had a certain lane and used it to the best of her ability. Legions of adoring fans would at least tune into whatever she decided too do next because her work stood up to the test of time.

