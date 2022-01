“It’s a very easy thing to say, ‘Go get a backup quarterback.’ Now tell me where to get them. You just can’t dial them up. — Bill Parcells. Backup quarterbacks — good ones — are difficult to find (and keep) in the college game and never more than now in the era of the transfer portal. No position flocks to the portal more than quarterbacks, largely because there is only one starting position per team, which means there are only 128 FBS-level jobs in the country and thousands of candidates.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO