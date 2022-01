By Monday morning, we will know exactly who the Buffalo Bills will be playing in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. The AFC playoff picture has yet to have any matchup decided and no teams have clinched a specific seed, either. The Bills are currently in the 4 seed and have a shot at moving up to the 2 or 3 seed, although they would have to win and have both the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals lose in order for that to happen. They have no shot at the 1 seed.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO