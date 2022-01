The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers with their playoff hopes on the line, and here are three members of the Silver and Black to watch. The biggest game in recent Raiders memory is only days away. In this make-or-break playoff deciding scenario against the divisional rival Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders have the chance to not only even the score in the series finale but clinch a Wild Card playoff berth.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO