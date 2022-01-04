ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

Jefferson County announces record number of COVID-19 cases

By Dan Gray
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. – Jefferson County is reporting its highest number of positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Retailers are noticing a change in their business due to the higher number of cases.

The county is reporting a 38% positive COVID test rate for the final week of 2021, a jump from 14% the week prior.

Approximately 47.8% of the population in Jefferson County is fully vaccinated, as of Jan. 3, 2022.

Top story: Omicron surges through St. Louis unfettered; new records set for hospitalizations, pediatric cases

“That’s the highest than we’ve reported for percent positivity that’s also the highest number for cases that we’ve ever reported in a week since our very first case in march of 2020,” said Brianne Zwiener, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Health Department.

As the positive test numbers go up, the number of customers going inside businesses appears to be going down.

“We’ve noticed an increase in customers coming in with masks on. We’ve noticed an increase in customers coming in and wanting their food delivered to their car,” said Dennis Boldt, owner of the Pasta House restaurant in High Ridge.

Boldt has seen a drastic increase in carry-out orders from last month to this month, jumping from about 45% to 64%.

“They dropped the mask mandate in Jefferson County six, seven, eight months ago, so the fear rate went way down. But now with this new omicron variant out there, people are staying in; they’re ordering online.”

Health officials say if preventative measures aren’t maintained—with more vaccinations and booster shots and mask wearing and social distancing—the bad numbers could get worse.

“The increase that we have seen is significant that in even before the new year holiday so we potentially could still see an increase in cases,” Zwiener said.

Health officials said holiday gatherings where people let their guard down by not wearing masks and practicing social distancing may have led to the increase in COVID cases.

FOX 2

St. Louis County to open new COVID testing site Monday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – As COVID cases continue rising to record levels, the St. Louis County Health Department will soon open another COVID testing site. During a morning briefing, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the new site is in response to the very high demand for COVID tests. St. Louis County is […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis City expands COVID testing with new partnerships

ST. LOUIS – Additional COVID-19 testing services are now available in St. Louis City thanks to two new partnerships with the St. Louis City Health Department. Urban League and Centene are teaming up to help meet the increased demand for COVID-19 testing. That partnership will add 500 to 1,000 tests a day. Nomi Health is […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

What is Omicron’s impact on reaching herd immunity?

ST. LOUIS – With the rapid spread of the Omicron variant through St. Louis and beyond, are we any closer to reaching herd immunity and transitioning from a pandemic to an endemic? An infectious disease expert says there is reason to hope, but it is still too early to know.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Home on fire in Washington Park, Illinois Friday morning

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A home was on fire Friday morning in Washington Park, Illinois. The fire at a home located in the 5600 block of Westmoreland Place started at about 3:15 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw flames coming from the basement. They were able to get that part under […]
WASHINGTON PARK, IL
