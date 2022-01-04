College Basketball Scores

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire.

HS Basketball Coach Suspended After 92 to 4 Win

A Connecticut girls varsity basketball coach has been suspended the school is apologizing after a blowout win on Monday night. Sacred Heart Academy beat Lyman Hall 92 to 4. “They fast breaked the entire game right to the end. They never went into a zone and continued to push the ball up the court and shoot threes wherever they could. They showed no mercy throughout,” Lyman Hall coach Tom Lipka told CT Insider.
WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
UConn women cancel fourth consecutive game

Geno Auriemma admitted on his coaches radio show on Monday that he was not too optimistic that his UConn women's basketball team would be playing its game at Villanova on Friday. He was right. The Big East announced Tuesday that the Huskies’ conference game against the Wildcats scheduled for Friday...
No. 23 Wisconsin defeats Iowa 87-78 to win 4th straight

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The matchup between two of the nation’s top scorers was a virtual draw. In every other respect, No. 23 Wisconsin beat Iowa convincingly. Johnny Davis had 26 points and nine rebounds to help Wisconsin beat Iowa 87-78 on Thursday night for its fourth straight victory. The Badgers withstood a 27-point performance […]
Auriemma fires back at McGraw

In a war of words between Hall of Fame women’s basketball coaches, ex-Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw uses a water pistol while UConn’s Geno Auriemma uses a rifle. Auriemma took time out on his ESPN97.9 Coaches Show with Bob Joyce Monday to verbally shoot down McGraw after her criticism on a podcast last month that there’s a UConn bias at ESPN and in the women’s basketball media.
