Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty On Four Fraud Charges

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Holmes is one huge step closer to doing hard time -- the jury found her guilty on 4 of the 11 charges she was facing in her fraud trial. The founder of the blood-testing startup Theranos was facing two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of...

How Much Did Elizabeth Holmes Make From Theranos Scheme?

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, whose net worth plummeted from $4.5 billion to zero according to a Forbes report in 2016, on Monday was found guilty by a federal jury in San Jose, Calif., on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Theranos' investors.
Elizabeth Holmes Will Likely Land in Cushy, Fenceless Prison (1)

Elizabeth Holmes , once hailed as the youngest female self-made billionaire and an emblem of Silicon Valley entrepreneurship, will probably spend the next few years in a cushy minimum-security prison camp with access to activities like crafting or tennis, and no perimeter fence. The 37-year-old Stanford University dropout was found.
Elizabeth Holmes Could Have Fled The Sinking Ship Of Theranos, But Instead “She Believed In This Technology,” Her Lawyers Argued

Elizabeth Holmes’ legal team portrayed failed Silicon Valley entrepreneur as a confident leader who, even as her doomed startup Theranos crashed and burned, stuck with her belief in the now-discredited blood-testing technology as they turned the fraud case over to jurors on Friday. “At the first sign of trouble...
Revealed: Elizabeth Holmes' Texts To Ex-Lover & Business Partner Show Endearing Relationship — Before Things Quickly Turned Sour

Text messages from 2014 and 2015 between Elizabeth Holmes and her former lover, Theranos business partner, and alleged sexual abuser Sunny Balwani were revealed as evidence in the newly found convict’s federal trial, and they show a promising couple before both their personal and professional lives quickly took a dramatic turn for the worse.
Former husband of Petra Ecclestone in court on money laundering charge

The socialite and former husband of heiress Petra Ecclestone, James Stunt, has appeared in court to face money laundering charges.Stunt appeared for a hearing at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday.The 39-year-old is charged with money laundering and forgery and is due to go on trial with seven other people on April 25.Stunt, who is on bail, is due to appear remotely at the same crown court on Friday for a further hearing.He arrived at court on Wednesday wearing a navy blue three-piece suit, a white shirt and lighter blue tie.Stunt was wheeling a suitcase as he went into the court building, accompanied by his girlfriend, Helena Robinson.The defendant married Ms Ecclestone, daughter of F1 tycoon Bernie Ecclestone in Italy in 2011.They had three children together but divorced in 2017.
Florida Man Charged With PPP Loan Fraud After Allegedly Misusing Millions To Buy Luxury Goods

A Florida man has been accused of misusing millions of dollars in coronavirus relief funding. According to the Department of Justice, Valesky Barosy and his accomplices allegedly received $2.1 million in loans and are accused of misusing the funds on luxury goods. He made his first court appearance on Wednesday (Dec. 29) on the federal charges of five counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, and one count of aggravated identity theft. The 27-year-old allegedly submitted fraudulent loan applications on behalf of himself and accomplices, aiming to gain more than $4.2 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. The...
Fort Lauderdale Man Charged With COVID-19 Relief Fraud, Buying Lamborghini, Rolex, Louis Vuitton With Loan Money

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man charged with fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief loans under the Paycheck Protection Program made his first appearance in federal court in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday. Valesky Barosy, 27, of Fort Lauderdale is accused of submitting fraudulent loan applications on behalf of himself and his accomplices, seeking more than $4.2 million in PPP loans. According to the charges, Barosy and his accomplices received approximately $2.1 million in PPP loans from the fraudulent scheme. Barosy is accused of using the fraudulently-obtained proceeds to purchase a Lamborghini Huracán EVO, Rolex and Hublot watches, and designer clothing from Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Chanel, it is alleged. The indictment charges Barosy with five counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, and one count of aggravated identity theft. If convicted, Barosy faces up to 132 years in prison.
3 Men Convicted of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery Sentenced to Life in Prison, 2 Without the Possibility of Parole

Three white men convicted of murdering Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced to life in prison Friday. A Georgia jury found Gregory McMichael, 66, his son Travis McMichael, 35, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, guilty in late November of murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal intent to commit a felony.
Maryland Man Sentenced For Murder-For-Hire Plot & Extortion

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday for his role in a plot to kill a restaurant owner and his partner over an unpaid debt, a federal prosecutor said. According to his plea agreement and other court documents, Stepfen Gerard Gaither, 30, of Randallstown was hired by co-defendant Clement Robert Mercaldo, Jr. to send messages threatening victims and their families to extort money, said U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek L. Barron. Between 2008 and 2017, Mercaldo, a former restaurant owner, loaned over $1 million to the victim, who made payments until 2019, when he was...
The FBI Has Made an Arrest in the Spine Collector Case

The FBI has arrested a man in connection with the rampant theft of unpublished book manuscripts that has been breeding suspicion in the publishing world for years. Dubbed “the Spine Collector” by New York’s Reeves Wiedeman and Lila Shapiro, he had stolen or made attempts to steal copies of books by Margaret Atwood, Ethan Hawke, Michael J. Fox, Stieg Larsson, and Taffy Brodesser-Akner. According to the New York Times, 29-year-old Filippo Bernardini was arrested and charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft when he arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport Wednesday afternoon. Bernardini is an Italian citizen who claims to be a rights coordinator for Simon & Schuster UK on his Twitter and LinkedIn.
