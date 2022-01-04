PROHOBITED WEAPON POSSESSION

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Southern Chester County Regional Police Department announced the arrest of Juan M. Ramon-Ramirez, age 30, of Coatesville, on drug charges. Authorities state that the incident occurred on Friday, December 24, 2021, at 3:44 p.m., in the 900 block of West Cypress Street, in New Garden Township. Upon making contact with Ramon-Ramirez, police observed indicators of possible impairment. A search of the vehicle located a small amount of cocaine and paraphernalia in the wallet of Ramon-Ramirez, as well as an open bottle of beer. Ramon-Ramirez was taken into custody and transported for processing.
