Law Enforcement

PROHOBITED WEAPON POSSESSION

By The Bee News
thebee.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Craig Allen Harrington, 29 of Lake Havasu City, and submitted charges for Harold Emmons Hoggins Jr., 50 of Lake Havasu City, for felony Possession of a Weapon by a Prohibited Person. On December 25,...

www.thebee.news

Killeen Daily Herald

Killeen woman arrested on drug possession charge

A Killeen woman was arraigned on Tuesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, which is considered a state felony. On Dec. 14, 2020, Killeen police stopped a vehicle that had no license plate. The driver, 27-year-old Shartavia Patterson, was arrested for an active warrant, the affidavit said.
KILLEEN, TX
abc57.com

Vehicle passenger charged with possession of drugs

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The passenger of a vehicle was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop, according to court records. On January 3, a Mishawaka Police officer witnessed a vehicle make an improper right turn and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, reports said. The officer...
MISHAWAKA, IN
crimevoice.com

Illegal Firearms Possession Arrest

December 30, 2021 – Ventura County, Ca. The year 2021 is not going to come to an end with a bang for 43-year-old Fillmore resident Mark Anthony Plunkett. On the contrary, he was arrested just after dawn on the morning of December 29 th and is now going to be celebrating the arrival of the New Year from the cozy confines of 8X10-foot accommodations provided to him gratis by the warm and friendly folks at the Ventura County Jail.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Felony Weapons Arrest

Orginally published as a Kern County Sheriff’s Office Nixle post – “On Monday, January 3, 2022, at approximately 12:15 am, deputies from the East Area were dispatched to the 2700 block of Elberta Street in Rosamond for a domestic violence investigation. During the investigation, deputies developed probable cause to arrest Cameron Perry, 28-year-old male from Lancaster.
KERN COUNTY, CA
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Shoplifting Suspects in Possession of Drugs and a Weapon- Newark

Newark- Delaware State Police arrested 20-year-old Savion Whyte-Douglas of Newark, and 25-year-old Stephan Lloyd of Newark, on drug and weapon charges following a shoplifting investigation Thursday morning. On December 23, 2021, at approximately 11:40 a.m., troopers assigned to the Christiana Mall holiday patrol received notification from the Target loss prevention...
DELAWARE STATE
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two arrested in Monticello for gun possession

MONTICELLO – Two Sullivan County men were arrested early on New Year’s morning on felony charges of criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor resisting arrest. The 12:45 a.m. incident led to the arrest in Monticello of Carlos Ortiz, 25, of Liberty and Raquan Reed, 21, of Swan Lake. Reed was also charged with a second felony of criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor of resisting arrest.
MONTICELLO, NY
WLUC

Marquette man arrested for possession of Meth

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette resident, 33-year-old Michael Fletcher, was arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and a parole detainer on Jan. 6 at 6:40 p.m. Officers from the Marquette Police Department where investigating an unrelated complaint in the 1000 block of Jefferson St. While investigating, officers were...
MARQUETTE, MI
Bakersfield Californian

Witness in Bakersfield 3 case sentenced Tuesday for possessing weapons

A witness connected to the infamous "Bakersfield 3" case was sentenced Tuesday for an unrelated crime, according to court records. Caleb Seiler, 32, pleaded no contest Oct. 28 to possessing a firearm. He was sentenced to 16 months for possessing weapons while on post-release community supervision. Six other charges — including possessing ammunition and controlled substance paraphernalia — were dismissed in October.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
MyChesCo

Coatesville Man Arrested for Possession of Cocaine

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Southern Chester County Regional Police Department announced the arrest of Juan M. Ramon-Ramirez, age 30, of Coatesville, on drug charges. Authorities state that the incident occurred on Friday, December 24, 2021, at 3:44 p.m., in the 900 block of West Cypress Street, in New Garden Township. Upon making contact with Ramon-Ramirez, police observed indicators of possible impairment. A search of the vehicle located a small amount of cocaine and paraphernalia in the wallet of Ramon-Ramirez, as well as an open bottle of beer. Ramon-Ramirez was taken into custody and transported for processing.
COATESVILLE, PA
thebee.news

Burglary Arrests made in Dolan Springs

On Wednesday (1/5), Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were conducting follow up in reference to burglaries occurring in the Dolan Springs area. During this time, Deputies had responded to a residence on First St. where they located a vehicle identified as being involved in some of the burglaries. A record check on the vehicle revealed that it had been reported stolen out of Kansas.
DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two former Winnebago County Corrections Officers arrested for giving out confidential information

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Two former Winnebago County Corrections Officers were arrested on Wednesday for misconduct. After becoming aware of information regarding the official conduct of the two former officers in November of 2021, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau launched an investigation. During the course of the investigation, detectives determined that the […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
pncguam.com

Conservation officers arrest man for possession of illegal drugs

The Department of Agriculture (DOAG), Law Enforcement Section Conservation Officers, along with Civilian Volunteer Conservation Officers, executed an arrest of one (1) individual on Saturday, December 11, 2021. While on night terrestrial enforcement patrol, Conservation Officers were conducting a search for an individual who may be engaged in suspicious illegal...
WLOS.com

'Large drug bust': Authorities seize over 6 pounds of meth during investigation

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina authorities have taken one person into custody following a multi-location drug investigation. The Forest City Police Department (FCPD) says the department initiated a traffic stop in the area of Beaver Street on Monday, Jan. 3. After a short vehicle chase, the suspect vehicle stopped and both subjects were detained.
FOREST CITY, NC
FOX Carolina

Officers: Over 6 pounds of methamphetamine seized during investigation

FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Forest City Police Department announced that they worked with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office to seize over six pounds of drugs during a recent investigation. Officers said the investigation began when they tried to pull over a vehicle near Beaver Street on Monday. Following...
MyChesCo

Two Men Arrested for Possession of Heroin, Marijuana, and Oxycodone

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two men on drug charges. Authorities state that on December 10 at approximately 10:54 p.m. officers on proactive patrol attempted to conduct a vehicle stop in the 2100 block of Jessup Street. The vehicle fled from officers but was located a short time later in the area of 15th Street and Clifford Brown Walk. The operator of the vehicle, 43-year-old Leroy Jarmon was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Police learned that Jarmon had an outstanding warrant. Police were also able to take an occupant, 47-year-old Steffone Miller into custody without incident. Police recovered 501 bags of heroin, 6 grams of marijuana, and 13 Oxycodone pills.
WILMINGTON, DE
mendofever.com

Clearlake Man Leads Officers on Pursuit Around Ukiah Found to Possess Weapons and Burglary Tools, Says UPD

On 12-23-2021, Michael Sorrell, a 30-year-old, unlicensed, resident of Clearlake, allegedly smoked methamphetamine before driving in the City of Ukiah. A Ukiah PD officer noticed Sorrell driving in the bicycle lane on the 100 block of N. Orchard Ave. Sorrell was driving erratically and the officer attempted to stop him by activating his emergency lights. Sorrell failed to yield to the officer and attempted to evade capture by driving in an unsafe manner, with wanton disregard for the public. Officers were led on an approximately 2.3-mile pursuit that exceeded 60 mph on city streets with speed limits of 25 mph. The pursuit ended with Sorrell attempting to go over a curb that separated two apartment complex parking lots. His vehicle collided with the curb causing front end and engine damage, halting his vehicle. Sorrell attempted to run from the pursuing officers. Sorrell ran into a blackberry bush and quickly gave up, surrendering to the pursuing officers.
UKIAH, CA
crimevoice.com

Pair arrested with gun and drugs in car, residence

Originally published as a Yuba City Police Department Facebook post – “PRESS RELEASE from the Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5): On Thursday, December 16th, 2021, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Agents from NET-5 and Officers from the Yuba City Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of Sutter Street in Yuba City. The two occupants of the vehicle were identified as, 21-year-old Hispanic male adult, Gelacio Farias (Driver) of Yuba City and 21-year-old Hispanic male adult, Sebastian Ramirez-Corona (passenger) of Yuba City.
YUBA CITY, CA
wkdzradio.com

Man And Woman Charged With Possession Of Meth In Cadiz

A Cadiz man and a Clarksville woman were charged with possession of meth after an investigation on Westend Street in Cadiz Sunday morning. Cadiz Police say they were called to the area for an altercation where the door was kicked in and found 27-year-old Colten Bridges, 21-year-old Cora Goninan, and 28-year-old Austin King in a vehicle.
CADIZ, KY

