CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois has once again set new records for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, as new infections continue to surge statewide. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 44,089 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, by far the most reported in a single day. The previous record was the 32,279 new cases reported on Wednesday. It’s the fourth time in the past eight days Illinois has set a new record for daily COVID-19 infections. Illinois is averaging 27,141 new cases per day over the past week, a 280% increase over the past month. The state also set another new...

