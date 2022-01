Gardeners love to lament – it has rained too much, or too little, and my plants are suffering; it has been too hot, causing things to pass over so quickly; or it is too cold and growth has been stunted. This year, however, I am resolved to stay in the moment, to see the glory of the flower, the beauty of plants passing over to seed, and to foster my property’s transformation into a garden. Having been away for the past few years, I have much to do. What better way to begin the new year than to have goals for bringing my landscape around and for caring for the world around me more generally, while also celebrating each moment in the garden as it passes before me?

