The Five Dollar Hot-N-Ready is No More

The price is being raised on Little Caesars’ Hot-N-Ready pizza for the first time in nearly a quarter of a century.

It was announced this week that the fan-favorite dish will see an 11% hike in cost, bringing the price from $5.00 to $5.55 in a change that is said to be permanent. It has been noted, however, that the costlier version of the classic pizza will be “new and improved,” in that it will now contain 33% more pepperoni.

The chain first introduced the trademark menu item in 2004, providing customers with the convenience of a pizza they could grab on the go. This, paired with an enticing $5 price tag, drummed up enough attention to make Little Caesars competitively viable in a marketplace where chains were pushing the dine-in aspect of their own services. Because of this, Little Caesars was able to successfully dip into the customer pools of both fast food chain restaurants and higher-end, dine-in establishments.

While witnessing a change in the long-standing, heavily marketed price of the Hot-N-Ready may come as a shock to some, Little Caesars is not alone. The Bureau of Labor Statistics points out that restaurant prices in general spiked nearly 6% over the course of 2021 alone. In fact, prices are steadily rising across the board due to a number of factors, not the least of which is a labor shortage throughout the US that will likely bleed into 2022.

The Little Caesars website indicates that the new Hot-N-Ready Large Classic is available for a limited time at participating locations. It is unclear which, if any, aspects of the new item will change at the conclusion of the limited availability. But given the absence of the old school, five dollar pie with moderate levels of pepperoni throughout the company’s website and promotional material, it may be safe to assume that the Hot-N-Ready as we know it truly is no more.