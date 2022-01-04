Blood donations needed amid shortage after winter storm

Just three days into the New Year and people are rolling up their sleeves for a worthy cause.

Vitalant says they need to collect at least 500 units of blood a day for the 80 hospitals it serves.

Last week, the blood donor service took a hit when collection sites were shut down due to the winter storm.

Vitalant is collecting all blood types in Bismarck and Minot trying to make up for its lost collections.

“Donating blood is one of the best ways to help save a life. A lot of times when something bad happens, there’s car accidents or hurricanes or natural disasters, people want to help out and donating blood is something people do,” said Senior Donor Recruitment Manager Travis Dressler.

Dressler also says coming off a holiday usually results in a decline in donors — that’s why it’s so important and the need is greater.

