ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Blood donations needed amid shortage after winter storm

By Cameron Brewer
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YzhvL_0dbydV2T00

Just three days into the New Year and people are rolling up their sleeves for a worthy cause.

Vitalant says they need to collect at least 500 units of blood a day for the 80 hospitals it serves.

Last week, the blood donor service took a hit when collection sites were shut down due to the winter storm.

Vitalant is collecting all blood types in Bismarck and Minot trying to make up for its lost collections.

“Donating blood is one of the best ways to help save a life. A lot of times when something bad happens, there’s car accidents or hurricanes or natural disasters, people want to help out and donating blood is something people do,” said Senior Donor Recruitment Manager Travis Dressler.

Dressler also says coming off a holiday usually results in a decline in donors — that’s why it’s so important and the need is greater.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

How cold is too cold for recess?

The bitter cold can make it too dangerous to spend time outside. That changes things for students who rely on recess to burn some pent-up energy during the day. Elementary students in the Minot Public School system stay indoors when temperatures are colder than 5 below zero or if the windchill is colder than 15 […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Project BEE needs help sorting after many holiday donations

After an outpouring of support over the holidays, a Minot nonprofit is not accepting used clothing donations at the moment. Over the last few months, Project BEE has received so many donations for its Community Closet, the nonprofit needs more help to sort through the clothing. The closet is free and open to those in […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Minot’s Anne Street Bridge to stay if it crosses one more hurdle

A long-standing bridge will remain after a lot of debate and a vote to ultimately keep and restore it — but some decisions are yet to be made because those decisions depend on some outside factors. The Anne Street Bridge is an important part of Minot’s history and the socio-economic lifestyle of the downtown area. […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Conditions remain dry throughout Missouri River basin

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Conditions remain dry throughout the Missouri River basin, so officials are predicting that the amount of water flowing down the river this year will be below average again. The dry forecast reduces the chance of widespread flooding along the river this spring although some local flooding is still possible if chunks […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Society
City
Minot, ND
City
Bismarck, ND
Minot, ND
Society
KX News

Activities to get you outside this winter in Minot

Many people may choose to stay warm inside this time of year — but the winter season also brings some opportunities that are only available when it’s cold outside. A new activity in Minot comes from our Neighbors to the North and was unveiled on Monday. The brand new Crokicurl rink was built by the […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Regulators cleaning up firefighting foam spill

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota environmental regulators are working to clean up a firefighting foam spill in Williston. The state Department of Environmental Quality issued a news release Friday saying 6,000 gallons of a foam and water mixture were released from a Polar Creek Industries U.S. facility on Thursday. The spill was confined to […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX Conversation: Renae Moch discusses COVID testing after holidays, travel

For our Jan. 4 edition of KX Conversation, we concentrated on getting tested for COVID after holiday gatherings and travel. We were joined by Renae Moch, director of Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. We discussed why testing is important after people have gathered for the holidays, testing options, what people should know about omicron to keep themselves […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Bismarck Expressway lane reduction extended through January 14

Bismarck Expressway traffic lanes will continue to be reduced to one lane eastbound and one lane westbound on Bismarck Expressway between Third Street and Ninth Street through Friday, January 14, according to traffic officials. Repairs are being made to a major water main in the middle of Bismarck Expressway. The lane reduction originally was to be completed […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donors#Blood Donations#Traffic Accident
KX News

Welcome House residents ‘very appreciate’ to have a place to call home during frigid temps

The wintry weather we’ve been experiencing can be detrimental for many, particularly those experiencing homelessness. Welcome House shelter serving the Bismarck-Mandan area is what residents call home — and they consider each other family while they work to build a brighter start in life. “It’s scary, especially since last week when it was negative. This […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Golf simulators are on the rise and popping up around Minot

Nearly 37 million Americans played golf on a course or elsewhere, like golf simulators, in 2020, according to the National Golf Foundation. And in North Dakota, where the winds blow and the snow piles high — it’s no different. Golf simulators have increased in popularity in the Magic City. Ron Merrit, the executive director of […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

KX Gives Back to Lincoln Police, Public Works Department

Every month, KX News recognizes first responders making a difference in North Dakota. To kick off this year, we met with those at the city of Lincoln police and public works department to learn more about how they keep their community safe. Officer Andy Zachmeier has been in law enforcement for 33 years. “It was […]
LINCOLN, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KX News

Turtle Mountain schools to close for 2 weeks after rise in COVID cases

Citing a public health emergency, Turtle Mountain schools will close for nearly two weeks in an effort to reduce rising positive COVID-19 cases. Belcourt schools, Dunseith Indian Day School and Ojibwa Indian School will close from Jan. 5-14. Schools will remain closed on Monday, Jan. 17 because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and will […]
BELCOURT, ND
KX News

Recycling pick up changes made in Mandan

About 90 to 100 tons of recyclables are collected in Mandan every month. The city contracts with Waste Management, which then collects both trash and recyclables. The old way of collecting items was by houses with even numbers collected one week and houses with odd numbers being picked up the following week, but that’s no […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

FDHU’s ‘On the Move’ program to tackle childhood obesity in Minot

Obesity in children between the ages of 2 and 19 has gotten worse during the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. First District Health Unit is working to change that with its “On the Move” program. Childhood obesity could result in dire health consequences. It puts children at risk of getting […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

New raffle seeks to provide shelter for charity

You can help support a local charity by entering to win a lot of gift cards. Habitat for Humanity Northern Lights hopes to raise $150,000 through a raffle to rehabilitate a two-bedroom house. With just $5 you can enter the drawing and win instant prizes, according to the organization. “Our first prize is a $500 […]
WARD COUNTY, ND
KX News

It’s now official: Coal Creek’s sale to Rainbow Energy clears Minnesota hurdle

The last regulatory hurdle needed for the sale of the Coal Creek Station in Underwood was cleared Thursday. The Minnesota Public Utility Commission approved the transfer of Coal Creek’s transmission line permit to Nexus Line, a subsidiary of Rainbow Energy. Rainbow Energy is headquartered in Bismarck. “Today’s approval is a critical milestone in transferring ownership […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy