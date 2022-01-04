HOMICIDE IN BULLHEAD CITY

(CNN) — Before he sentenced three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery in south Georgia to life in prison, Judge Timothy R. Walmsley held a minute of silence Friday, saying he hoped to contextualize the time the 25-year-old spent being chased by the defendants. "That one minute represents a...
The Biden administration has adopted several policies mandating vaccination against the Covid-19 virus. The administration’s desire to increase the vaccination rate is laudable. Vaccines are essential to limit the spread of the disease, and especially to prevent severe disease, hospitalization and death — including against the new omicron variant. But the government must respect legal limits on its power.
A judge dismissed a groping charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) that was among the sexual misconduct allegations that drove him from office. The charge was filed against Cuomo over accusations that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020. It was the only criminal charge filed against the former governor in connection with multiple allegations of sexual harassment made against him, according to The Associated Press.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited President Biden to the Capitol to deliver the State of the Union address on March 1, a date which is later than usual, as the COVID-19 Omicron variant swamps Washington, D.C., and the nation. "Thank you for your bold vision and patriotic leadership which...
Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old facing murder charges over the November school shooting in Michigan that left four students dead, waived a key evidentiary hearing on Friday, a move that will send the case to a trial court. The hearing waived by Crumbley allowed prosecutors to provide evidence of probable cause,...
Fellow and former tennis players are weighing in after Novak Djokovic was denied a visa to play in the Australian Open. Among them was Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios, who called his country's treatment of Djokovic "really bad." "Look I definitely believe in taking action, I got vaccinated because of...
Antonio Brown spoke about the fracture in his relationship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a podcast interview released Friday. Brown talked about his friendship with Tom Brady and had choice words for coach Bruce Arians in the aftermath of the wide receiver walking out on the team midgame on Sunday afternoon. Brown made the remarks in an interview on the "Full Send Podcast."
Washington — President Biden marked one year since the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol with a fiery speech at the site of the insurrection, rebuking the violence and former President Donald Trump's attempts to overthrow the 2020 election that made Mr. Biden president. "We will make sure...
NEW YORK (AP) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz had desperation written on his face. The conservative ideologue and potential 2024 presidential contender appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show Thursday to apologize for describing the Jan. 6 insurrection as “a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol” a day earlier, the eve of its anniversary.
Comments / 0