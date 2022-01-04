ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have we mis-PRONOUNCEd the cardiovascular risk of GnRH agonists? A critical appraisal of the PRONOUNCE trial

By Raj Tiwari
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. The association between androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and cardiovascular (CV) risk is controversial, with trials demonstrating conflicting results [1, 2]. In a large, pooled analysis, Albertsen et al. reported a lower risk of CV events in men treated with GnRH antagonists compared to...

