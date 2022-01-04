Netgear Expands Wi-Fi 6E Portfolio with Affordable Nighthawk RAXE300 Router

Speed up your Wi-Fi with the TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni Wi-Fi 6e router. Impressively, its antennas actually rotate to provide optimal performance based on your location and usage. In fact, they help you find the ideal coverage using two modes that enhance weak signals. Mode 1 provides a directional boost, while Mode 2 allows a one-click optimization. So you can say goodbye to dead zones for good. What’s more, this gadget provides AXE1 1000 tri-band Wi-Fi with a new 6 GHz band for total speeds above 10 Gbps. Meanwhile, a 2.0 GHz quad-core CPU provides next-generation processing. Then, a 10G port ensures high-speed data transmissions. Additionally, the EasyMesh technology makes creating a seamless mesh network a breeze. Finally, with the TP-Link HomeShield included, this futuristic router keeps your network and devices secure and private.
Comments / 0