ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Netgear Expands Wi-Fi 6E Portfolio with Affordable Nighthawk RAXE300 Router

By Ganesh T S
anandtech.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetgear introduced their first Wi-Fi 6E routers last year with the launch of the Nighthawk RAXE500 and the Orbi RBKE960. The addition of 6 GHz support makes it necessary to include more antennae and add more RF components to the board. As a result, the pricing of these routers tend to...

www.anandtech.com

Comments / 0

Related
GATOR 99.5

Slow Home Wi-Fi? You’re Using Your Router Wrong

What a time to be alive. "Invisible airwave crackle with life" when the Canadian-based rock group Rush recorded those words as part of the song, they were singing about radio but those invisible radio waves carry so much more than just your favorite songs these days. Back in 1980 when...
COMPUTERS
Richmond.com

3 of the best Wi-Fi routers on the market right now

In today’s streaming wonderland, if you don’t have a router that’s up to the task, your stream could wind up little more than a trickle, and your 4K TV could look a lot more like standard definition. Wi-Fi 6 is the latest generation of Wi-Fi, and it...
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Samsung’s All-New Eco Remote Converts Wi-Fi Router Radio Waves Into Energy to Charge Itself

Samsung’s all-new Eco Remote is designed for those who hate charging or changing batteries, as it remains fully charged at all times, thanks to the ability to draw power from radio waves emitted by Wi-Fi routers. However, should you not have any Wi-Fi routers around, the Eco Remote can still be charged using USB-C. It’s expected to launch some time later this year in black and white colors. Read more for another picture and additional information.
ELECTRONICS
VentureBeat

Comcast launches Wi-Fi 6E consumer gateway for faster home wireless internet

Comcast announced that its latest xFi Advanced Gateway incorporates Wi-Fi 6E, which uses newly available spectrum to deliver a faster, more reliable wireless broadband in the home. The device is Comcast’s most powerful home internet gateway, offering a boost capacity in the home with three Wi-Fi bands: 2.4 GHz, 5...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netgear#Nighthawks#Wi Fi#Routers#Orbi#Raxe300#1gbps#Eax50#Qos
The Associated Press

New Year, New Heights: NETGEAR Builds On WiFi 6E Leadership With Latest Nighthawk WiFi 6E Tri-band Router

NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of award-winning connected products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives, today introduced a new router to its award-winning WiFi 6E lineup. Building on the success of the Nighthawk® RAXE500, a 2021 CES Innovation Award honoree, the Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band WiFi 6E Router provides speeds up to 7.8Gbps while leveraging the new era of fast connectivity on the 6Ghz band, free of interference and congestion.
TECHNOLOGY
PCWorld

Netgear’s killer NetDuma gaming features head to Orbi Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers

Netgear’s partnership with NetDuma has made the gaming experience on routers like the Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 or the more recent Wi-Fi 6 XR1000 arguably the best in the industry, thanks in no small part to Duma OS features that aim to reduce lag and ensure stable connections to gaming servers. Users of routers equipped with these features swear by them, and having used it myself and compared it directly to other routers, I can understand why: DumaOS puts gaming front and center in a way no other router manufacturer has managed, ensuring the experience remains intuitive without being insulting to those who know their way around a piece of wireless networking hardware. Now key DumaOS gaming and privacy features are making their way to the Orbi Wi-Fi 6 mesh router system, in the form of Orbi Game Booster, as announced ahead of CES 2022.
COMPUTERS
MacRumors Forums

CES 2022: Linksys Launches Hydra Pro 6 Wi-Fi 6 Router

Linksys today announced the launch of its newest and most affordable WiFi 6 router, the Hydra Pro 6. Priced at $300, the Hydra Pro 6 is meant to deliver fast, reliable, and secure connectivity for those working and learning from home. The Linksys Hydra Pro 6 supports more than 30...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

MSI's First Wi-Fi 6E Gaming Router Adds AI QoS, RGB Craziness

MSI isn’t a name that we typically think of when it comes to the best gaming routers, but the company is looking to change that perception with the launch of the RadiX AXE6600 at CES 2022. This is the first wireless router from MSI, which joins its growing family of hardware peripherals to complement its better-known motherboards and graphics cards.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Electronics
anandtech.com

Netgear Introduces Orbi Pro SXK50 AX5400 Mesh System for SMBs

Netgear Business - the SMB-/SME-focused arm of Netgear - has been delivering mesh Wi-Fi systems to small businesses under the Orbi Pro lineup since 2017. The 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) version was followed up by the flagship AX6000 (Wi-Fi 6) Orbi Pro SXK80 models in late 2020. Last year, a cut-down dual-band AX1800 version - the Orbi Pro SXK30 - was introduced at $300. As part of the 2022 CES announcements, the company is introducing the mid-range Orbi Pro model - the SXK50 series.
TECHNOLOGY
wccftech.com

ASUS Announces World’s First Quad-Band Wi-Fi 6E Gaming Router, the ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000

ASUS has a habit of using an ‘over the top’ design for its products and its ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 is no different because when you flip it over, it looks like a miniature version of an ‘arachnotron’. The Taiwanese manufacturer claims that this is the world’s first quad-band Wi-Fi 6E gaming router, though the statement is partially true, as you will soon find out.
ELECTRONICS
Hot Hardware

ASUS ROG Unveils OLED And G-Sync Monitors, New Gaming Peripherals And A High-Speed Wi-Fi 6E Router

During its CES 2022 virtual launch event, For Those Who Dare: The Rise of Gamers, ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced a new lineup of gaming gear products. From new gaming monitors, peripherals, and a high-speed Wi-Fi 6E router, ROG is trying to fulfill its mission of creating the world’s best gaming hardware. ASUS Republic of Gamers has always been a strong player, and that doesn’t look to be changing.
ELECTRONICS
anandtech.com

CES 2022: OWC Expands Atlas Series with CFexpress Offerings

OWC is introducing a number of CFexpress products as part of their 2022 CES announcements today. The new Atlas Pro and Atlas Pro Ultra CFexpress cards join the Atlas FXR Thunderbolt / USB card reader to expand OWC's offerings in the media storage / card reader space. These products are CFexpress Type-B ones, and are backwards compatible with XQD.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Netgear Launches New Wi-Fi 6E Router & Mesh System

CES 2022 is upon us and Netgear is taking the opportunity to unveil new networking products. The California-based company has launched the Nighthawk RAXE300 tri-band Wi-Fi 6E wireless router. The networking hardware maker has also announced a new mid-range Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System called Orbi Pro SXK50. Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300...
ELECTRONICS
everythingrf.com

Trending Wi-Fi 6/6E Content on everything RF in 2021

Wi-Fi 6/6E is the latest generation of Wi-Fi that uses 1200 MHz of newly added spectrum from 5.925 to 7.125 GHz to provide higher performance, lower latency, and faster data rates than traditional Wi-Fi technology. The new spectrum is right above the existing 5 GHz spectrum (Wi-Fi 6) and allows for denser networks by increasing the number of Wi-Fi channels that can be used. Wi-Fi 6E devices leverage these wider channels and additional capacity to deliver greater network performance and to share the network simultaneously, even in very dense and congested environments.
TECHNOLOGY
lifewire.com

TP-Link Unveils Multiple Wi-Fi 6E Routers

During CES 2022, TP-Link revealed several new consumer and business-level routers, the majority of which support Wi-Fi 6E. There are three mainline products with additional offerings beneath them: the Archer AXE200 Omni, Archer AXE300, and Deco XE200, all of which come with TP-Link Homeshield for added security. The other devices include more affordable options and specialized devices, like the Deco X50 Outdoor.
ELECTRONICS
anandtech.com

AT Deals: TUF Gaming VG259QMY 280Hz Monitor Down to $210

The holidays may be over but there are still plenty of hardware deals to sift through including this one on the Asus TUF Gaming VG259QMY gaming monitor from Best Buy. Its recommended price is around $330, but today users can take it home for just $210. No expiration date has...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni Wi-Fi 6e router has antennas that move towards the ideal signal

Speed up your Wi-Fi with the TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni Wi-Fi 6e router. Impressively, its antennas actually rotate to provide optimal performance based on your location and usage. In fact, they help you find the ideal coverage using two modes that enhance weak signals. Mode 1 provides a directional boost, while Mode 2 allows a one-click optimization. So you can say goodbye to dead zones for good. What’s more, this gadget provides AXE1 1000 tri-band Wi-Fi with a new 6 GHz band for total speeds above 10 Gbps. Meanwhile, a 2.0 GHz quad-core CPU provides next-generation processing. Then, a 10G port ensures high-speed data transmissions. Additionally, the EasyMesh technology makes creating a seamless mesh network a breeze. Finally, with the TP-Link HomeShield included, this futuristic router keeps your network and devices secure and private.
ELECTRONICS
ftnnews.com

EnGenius Launches First Wi-Fi 6E Access Point for SMB Market

EnGenius Technologies Inc., a worldwide manufacturer of future-proof enterprise networking solutions, announced the release of the very first Wi-Fi 6E access point designed for the SMB market. Featuring the Qualcomm Networking Pro 1210 platform, the ECW336 Wi-Fi 6E indoor ceiling mount tri-band access point has been developed for use in...
ELECTRONICS
windowscentral.com

TP-Link reveals Wi-Fi 6E routers and smart home tech

TP-Link unveiled a range of products including routers, mesh Wi-Fi, and smart home devices. Archer AXE200 Omni is the first-ever Wi-Fi 6E router with mechanically rotating smart antennas. TP-Link's Tapo smart home line, including home security cameras, is being introduced to US markets. Network hardware specialist TP-Link announced its latest...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy