Animals at Zoo Tiergarten in Berlin enjoyed a belated Christmas dinner on Wednesday, when they were treated to unsold Christmas trees.Fir trees were on the menu for the attraction’s reindeer and other animals, such as elephants and bison.Donations of unused or unsold Christmas trees from the people of Berlin are welcomed every year.The tradition is seen as a method of minimising waste while also helping zoos that have suffered financially during the pandemic.Philine Hachmeister, spokeswoman at Zoo Tiergarten, said: “Many animals are fascinated and excited by the smell (of the Christmas trees).“They have an unusual shape, (they are) prickly –...

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO