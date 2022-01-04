ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Nebraska seeing surge in COVID-19 cases

By MATT OLBERDING Lincoln Journal Star
KPVI Newschannel 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska is starting to see the surge in COVID-19 cases that has already hit other parts of the country. The state recorded more than 2,000 cases on three straight days last week, the first time daily cases exceeded that level since early December of 2020. The Douglas County Health...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Local hospitals seeing a surge of COVID-19 patients

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind --- Hospitals across both Michigan and Indiana, including local hospitals hit hard by the pandemic again. Beds are filling up and staff are overwhelmed, and officials believe the more contagious Omicron variant coupled with post-holiday gatherings could only make things worse. Nearly 3,000 Hoosiers are currently...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Seeing ‘Steep Increase’ In COVID-19 Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania is seeing a “steep increase” in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as the Omicron variant continues to rapidly spread. The state and county health departments released weekly COVID data Wednesday. From Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, Pennsylvania averaged more than 18,000 cases a day and hospitalizations rose by more than 22%, the state Health Department said. Allegheny County reported 13,000 new cases for Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. Nine percent were reinfections and 46% were in unvaccinated people, though the health department said it was missing the vaccine status for a “substantial” amount of newly reported...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
CBS Pittsburgh

Hospitals Seeing Uptick In ‘Flurona’ Cases, A Double Infection Of COVID And The Flu

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some hospitals in the U.S. are seeing kids coming in and testing positive for both the flu and COVID-19. It’s being called “flurona” and it’s concerning doctors. According to the World Health Organization, symptoms include cough, fever, sore throat, muscle aches and fatigue. Israel confirmed its first case of the so-called flurona last Thursday. It was identified in an unvaccinated pregnant woman. She was later released and is now in good condition. In Florida, doctors are seeing kids testing positive for both. Some children who are showing the more significant symptoms are younger than five. With the Omicron variant spreading like it is, doctors are worried about the possible strain the flu and coronavirus could put on health care systems — especially during the winter months. Doctors say vaccines are your best defense against this flurona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NebraskaTV

Nebraska Medicine visitors and patients can no longer wear cloth masks

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska Medicine has updated their visitor policies, and cloth masks are out, according to Nebraska Medicine's website. Visitors can wear "a well-fitted, hospital-grade, multi-layer procedural mask" inside of Nebraska Medicine facilities, said the website. This comes a day after CHI Health doctors said that a...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Medicine#Covid#Global Health#Influenza#Omicron#Lawle
wsau.com

Aspirus Wausau Seeing Surge in COVID-19 Testing

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WXPR) — Aspirus Health systems are seeing another surge in requests for COVID-19 tests. Interim Director of Laboratory Services Mauri Bruggeman tells WXPR Radio in Rhinelander that the run they are seeing is no different than what others are seeing nationwide. But, that’s not impacting patient care.
WAUSAU, WI
Republic

Officials see ‘steep rise’ in COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and state health officials Wednesday painted a grim picture of the current state of the pandemic, warning that they expect a “very steep rise” in COVID-19 cases in coming weeks as the omicron variant converges with an ongoing delta surge. The...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Arizona Mirror

With 14,000 new COVID-19 cases, Arizona sees a repeat of 2021’s winter surge

The number of daily reported COVID-19 cases soared to more than 14,000 Monday, the second-most since the pandemic began, surpassed only by the 17,000 reported exactly one year ago.  The large number of cases amid the surge of the omicron variant, which has been escalating in recent weeks, but the Arizona Department of Health Services […] The post With 14,000 new COVID-19 cases, Arizona sees a repeat of 2021’s winter surge appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
9News

Colorado sees surge in demand for COVID-19 testing

COLORADO, USA — The holiday rush is not over at COVID-19 testing sites across Colorado. Some waited more than two hours to be tested on Sunday at a mass vaccination site at Sky Ridge Medical Center. The same site closed two hours early on Monday after traffic backed up the streets surrounding the hospital.
COLORADO STATE
Sierra Sun

Nevada County seeing increase in COVID-19 cases

The new COVID-19 cases reported this week, as of Wednesday in Nevada County, surpassed recent weekly totals, according to the county’s Coronavirus Dashboard. Following the first two weeks of December, which each saw close to 160 new COVID-19 cases in Nevada County, the weeks ending in Dec. 17 and Dec. 24 recorded 128 and 115 new cases, respectively.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Most at-home COVID-19 test results not tallied in county, Nebraska totals

OMAHA — In the past few weeks, some people have scrambled to find rapid at-home tests to screen for COVID-19. The tests can be hard to come by. Several popular brands are listed as out of stock on Amazon and pharmacy websites. To help meet demand for the tests, President Joe Biden’s administration announced late last month that it would give away a half-million test kits to households that request them beginning sometime this month.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy