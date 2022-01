Yes, your keyboard is actually dirtier than a toilet. Research has been conducted on this hypothesis, but it shouldn’t be hard to believe because we’re all guilty at some point tapping away on the keys with fingers that touched food and our mouth. Targus showcased its UV-C LED Disinfection Light at CES 2022, a new accessory that may prove useful for that return to office situation by keeping your mouse and keyboard germ-free as much as possible. UV-C light has been proven to eliminate germs and bacteria off surfaces, so it should come as no surprise that it’s making its way...

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO