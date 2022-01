Marvel Studios has officially released the first teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness online, though some of you may have already seen it after Spider-Man: No Way Home. The first look at the 2022 sequel offers plenty of first looks for the MCU sequel but a chief focal point of the trailer is something many Marvel fans cant get enough of, Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff aka the newly christened Scarlett Witch of the MCU. It was previously announced that Olsen would be part of the film but now we get to see her in action and speaking with Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange. See it for yourself above and below!

MOVIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO