Targus launches Cypress Hero backpack with built-in Apple Find My tracker

By Brittany A. Roston
SlashGear
SlashGear
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48kmIQ_0dbyXIwq00

Targus, the company arguably best known for its tech backpacks and other bags, has introduced a bunch of new products for CES 2022, including two that are particularly notable: the Cypress Hero Backpack with Apple Find My tech and the new DOCK720 hybrid dock with USB-C connectivity. Each model is exciting in its own way, offering everything from location tracking for Apple users to 8K display support.

Targus

Targus Cypress Hero backpack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HX46g_0dbyXIwq00
Targus

Targus claims its new Cypress Hero backpack, the latest installment in the company’s Cypress with EcoSmart product family, is the first backpack of its kind to offer Apple Find My tracking tech as an integrated feature. As with any other Find My product, owners can use their Apple devices, such as an iPhone, to locate their bag if it is misplaced using Apple’s Find My network.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NVx2P_0dbyXIwq00
Targus

The backpack features a main compartment (the largest one in the bag), as well as a “quick stash” front pocket and a pass-through strap for easily attaching the bag to luggage. Other notable design elements include padding on the back panel and shoulder straps, a padded laptop compartment, a “workstation” for carrying small accessories, and a design that allows the bag to stand upright.

Of note, the Cypress Hero with Apple Find My is made from 26 recycled plastic water bottles, according to Targus; that’s not surprising considering this model is part of the company’s EcoSmart collection. Targus plans to release this model either this spring or summer with a price tag of $149.99 USD.

Targus DOCK720 USB-C hybrid dock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17pTIQ_0dbyXIwq00
Targus

Another interesting product Targus has introduced as part of its CES 2022 lineup is the DOCK720, a universal dock distinguished from the competition by its biometric feature: a fingerprint sensor for authentication. That is joined by USB-C and support for powering either two 4K monitors over HDMI and DisplayPort, or a single 8K monitor using DisplayLink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uV13R_0dbyXIwq00
Targus

Targus calls this dock a “hybrid” device because it can work with DP Alt Mode and DisplayLink; its ports, meanwhile, cover universal use with a variety of devices running Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux. Power delivery is substantial at 100 watts, while the construction is based around a polycarbonate enclosure.

Targus plans to release the new DOCK720 sometime this month with a hefty price tag at $442.99 USD.

