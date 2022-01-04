Chip-scale optical airflow sensor

To evaluate the effects of fructose diphosphate (FDP) on routine coagulation tests in vitro, we added FDP into the mixed normal plasma to obtain the final concentration of 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 35Â mg/mL of drug. Prothrombin time (PT), activated partial thromboplastin time (aPTT), fibrinogen (FBG) and thrombin time (TT) of samples were analyzed with blood coagulation analyzers from four different manufacturers(Sysmex, Stago, SEKISUI and Werfen) and their corresponding reagents, respectively. Before the experiment, we also observed whether there were significant differences in coagulation test results of different lots of reagents produced by each manufacturer. At the same time as the four routine clotting tests, the Sysmex blood coagulation analyzer and its proprietary analysis software were used to detect the change of maximum platelet aggregation rate in platelet-rich plasma after adding FDP (0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6Â mg/mL). The results of PT, aPTT and TT showed a FDP (0"“35Â mg/mL) concentration-dependent increase and a FBG concentration-dependent decrease. The degree of change (increase or decrease) varied depending on the assay system, with PT and aPTT being more affected by the Sysmex blood coagulation testing instrument reagent system and less affected by CEKISUI, TT less affected by CEKISUI and more affected by Stago, and FBG less affected by Stago and more affected by Sysmex. The results of PT, aPTT and TT were statistically positively correlated with their FDP concentrations, while FBG was negatively correlated. The correlation coefficients between FDP and the coagulation testing systems of Sysmex, Stago, Werfen and SEKISUI were 0.975, 0.988, 0.967, 0.986 for PT, and 0.993, 0.989, 0.990 and 0.962 for aPTT, 0.994, 0.960, 0.977 and 0.982 for TT, âˆ’Â 0.990, âˆ’Â 0.983, âˆ’Â 0.989 and âˆ’Â 0.954 for FBG, respectively. Different concentrations of FDP (0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6Â mg/mL) had different effects on the maximum aggregation rate of platelet induced by the agonists of adenosine diphosphate (ADP, 5Â Âµmol/L), arachidonic acid (Ara, 1Â mmol/L), collagen (Col, 2.5Â Âµg/mL) and epinephrine (Epi,10Â Âµmol/L), but the overall downward trend was consistent, that is, with the increase of FDP concentration, the platelet aggregation rate decreased significantly. Our experimental study demonstrated a possible effect of FDP on the assays of coagulation and Platelet aggregation, which may arise because the drug interferes with the coagulation and platelet aggregation detection system, or it may affect our in vivo coagulation system and Platelet aggregation function, the real mechanism of which remains to be further verified and studied.

SCIENCE ・ 18 HOURS AGO