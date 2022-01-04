ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Chip-scale optical airflow sensor

By Yumeng Luo
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 4 (2022) Cite this article. Airflow sensors are an essential component in a wide range of industrial, biomedical, and environmental applications. The development of compact devices with a fast response and wide measurement range capable of in situ airflow monitoring is highly desirable. Herein,...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Radical pairs can explain magnetic field and lithium effects on the circadian clock

Drosophila's circadian clock can be perturbed by magnetic fields, as well as by lithium administration. Cryptochromes are critical for the circadian clock. Further, the radical pairs in cryptochrome also can explain magnetoreception in animals. Based on a simple radical pair mechanism model of the animal magnetic compass, we show that both magnetic fields and lithium can influence the spin dynamics of the naturally occurring radical pairs and hence modulate the circadian clock's rhythms. Using a simple chemical oscillator model for the circadian clock, we show that the spin dynamics influence a rate in the chemical oscillator model, which translates into a change in the circadian period. Our model can reproduce the results of two independent experiments, magnetic field and lithium effects on the circadian clock. Our model predicts that stronger magnetic fields would shorten the clock's period. We also predict that lithium influences the clock in an isotope-dependent manner. Furthermore, our model also predicts that magnetic fields and hyperfine interactions modulate oxidative stress. The findings of this work suggest that the quantum nature of radical pairs might play roles in the brain, as another piece of evidence in addition to recent results on xenon anesthesia and lithium effects on hyperactivity.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

An optical chip improved by light

(Nanowerk News) Technology is increasingly moving towards miniaturization and energy efficiency. This also applies to electronic chips. Light, and optics more broadly, are functional in making compact and portable chips. Researchers from the Photonic Systems Laboratory, headed by Professor Camille Brès, have successfully applied a novel principle for introducing second-order optical nonlinearity into silicon nitride chips.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Analysis of the formation mechanism of polyion complexes of polysaccharides by molecular dynamics simulation with oligosaccharides

Polysaccharides have been extensively studied as biomaterials in various fields for their biocompatibility, biodegradability, and biological functions. To obtain water-insoluble materials from polysaccharides, polyion complexes (PICs) formed between cationic and anionic polysaccharides have been widely used in drug delivery systems and tissue engineering. Understanding the atomic interaction mechanism of oppositely charged polysaccharides is important in the design and application of PIC-based materials. In this work, the interaction between single-stranded chitosan and four kinds of anionic oligosaccharides was systematically investigated to elucidate the effects of the functional groups of chitosan and chemical species of anionic oligosaccharides on complex formation using molecular dynamics (MD) simulation with atomic detail. We verified that chitosan and anionic oligosaccharides form complexes, regardless of the functional groups of chitosan. For "’NH3+ chitosan, due to the strong electrostatic interaction, a higher number of hydrogen bonds between "’NH3+ in chitosan and anionic charged groups of anionic oligosaccharides were formed. Our results also suggested that "’NH2 and "’NHAc chitosan could form complexes with anionic oligosaccharides due to hydrogen bonds. These findings might be important for the design and stabilization of PICs based on polysaccharides.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A novel graph convolutional neural network for predicting interaction sites on protein kinase inhibitors in phosphorylation

Protein kinase-inhibitor interactions are key to the phosphorylation of proteins involved in cell proliferation, differentiation, and apoptosis, which shows the importance of binding mechanism research and kinase inhibitor design. In this study, a novel machine learning module (i.e., the WL Box) was designed and assembled to the Prediction of Interaction Sites of Protein Kinase Inhibitors (PISPKI) model, which is a graph convolutional neural network (GCN) to predict the interaction sites of protein kinase inhibitors. The WL Box is a novel module based on the well-known Weisfeiler-Lehman algorithm, which assembles multiple switch weights to effectively compute graph features. The PISPKI model was evaluated by testing with shuffled datasets and ablation analysis using 11 kinase classes. The accuracy of the PISPKI model with the shuffled datasets varied from 83 to 86%, demonstrating superior performance compared to two baseline models. The effectiveness of the model was confirmed by testing with shuffled datasets. Furthermore, the performance of each component of the model was analyzed via the ablation study, which demonstrated that the WL Box module was critical. The code is available at https://github.com/feiqiwang/PISPKI.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optical Communication#Optics#Sens#Airflow#Pressure Sensor#Pdms
Nature.com

Three-state majority-vote model on small-world networks

In this work, we study the opinion dynamics of the three-state majority-vote model on small-world networks of social interactions. In the majority-vote dynamics, an individual adopts the opinion of the majority of its neighbors with probability 1-q, and a different opinion with chance q, where q stands for the noise parameter. The noise q acts as a social temperature, inducing dissent among individual opinions. With probability p, we rewire the connections of the two-dimensional square lattice network, allowing long-range interactions in the society, thus yielding the small-world property present in many different real-world systems. We investigate the degree distribution, average clustering coefficient and average shortest path length to characterize the topology of the rewired networks of social interactions. By employing Monte Carlo simulations, we investigate the second-order phase transition of the three-state majority-vote dynamics, and obtain the critical noise \(q_c\), as well as the standard critical exponents \(\beta /\nu\), \(\gamma /\nu\), and \(1/\nu\) for several values of the rewiring probability p. We conclude that the rewiring of the lattice enhances the social order in the system and drives the model to different universality classes from that of the three-state majority-vote model in two-dimensional square lattices.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A 16-parts-per-trillion measurement of the antiproton-to-proton charge"“mass ratio

The standard model of particle physics is both incredibly successful and glaringly incomplete. Among the questions left open is the striking imbalance of matter and antimatter in the observable universe1, which inspires experiments to compare the fundamental properties of matter/antimatter conjugates with high precision2,3,4,5. Our experiments deal with direct investigations of the fundamental properties of protons and antiprotons, performing spectroscopy in advanced cryogenic Penning trap systems6. For instance, we previously compared the proton/antiproton magnetic moments with 1.5"‰parts"‰per billion fractional precision7,8, which improved upon previous best measurements9 by a factor of greater than 3,000. Here we report on a new comparison of the proton/antiproton charge-to-mass ratios with a fractional uncertainty of 16"‰parts"‰per trillion. Our result is based on the combination of four independent long-term studies, recorded in a total time span of 1.5"‰years. We use different measurement methods and experimental set-ups incorporating different systematic effects. The final result, \(-{(q/m)}_{p}/{(q/m)}_{\bar{p}}=1.000000000003(16)\), is consistent with the fundamental charge"“parity"“time reversal invariance, and improves the precision of our previous best measurement6 by a factor of 4.3. The measurement tests the standard model at an energy scale of 1.96"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’27 gigaelectronvolts (confidence level 0.68), and improves ten coefficients of the standard model extension10. Our cyclotron clock study also constrains hypothetical interactions mediating violations of the clock weak equivalence principle (WEPcc) for antimatter to less than 1.8"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’7, and enables the first differential test of the WEPcc using antiprotons11. From this interpretation we constrain the differential WEPcc-violating coefficient to less than 0.030.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Programmable RNA editing with compact CRISPR"“Cas13 systems from uncultivated microbes

In the version of this article initially published, Supplementary Table 2 had an error where DR sequences for Cas13X.2 and Cas13Y.1 were interchanged. The file has now been corrected and replaced. Further, the Competing interests section, which originally disclosed that the authors have filed a patent related to the work published, has now been updated to detail which authors are part of the patent application, and to note that Hui Yang is a founder of Hui-Gene Therapeutics. The changes have been made to the online version of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Machine perfusion of the liver: applications in transplantation and beyond

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The shortage of donor livers considered suitable for transplantation has driven the development of novel methods for organ preservation and reconditioning. Machine perfusion techniques can improve the quality of marginal livers, extend the time for which they can be preserved and enable an objective assessment of their quality and viability. These benefits can help avoid the needless wastage of organs based on hypothetical concerns regarding quality. As machine perfusion techniques are gaining traction in clinical practice, attention has now shifted to their potential applications beyond transplantation. As well as providing an update on the current status of machine perfusion in clinical practice, this Perspective discusses how this technology is being used as a tool for therapeutic interventions including defatting of steatotic livers, immunomodulation and gene therapies.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Nature.com

A speech planning network for interactive language use

During conversation, people take turns speaking by rapidly responding to their partners while simultaneously avoiding interruption1,2. Such interactions display a remarkable degree of coordination, as gaps between turns are typically about 200"‰milliseconds3-approximately the duration of an eyeblink4. These latencies are considerably shorter than those observed in simple word-production tasks, which indicates that speakers often plan their responses while listening to their partners2. Although a distributed network of brain regions has been implicated in speech planning5,6,7,8,9, the neural dynamics underlying the specific preparatory processes that enable rapid turn-taking are poorly understood. Here we use intracranial electrocorticography to precisely measure neural activity as participants perform interactive tasks, and we observe a functionally and anatomically distinct class of planning-related cortical dynamics. We localize these responses to a frontotemporal circuit centred on the language-critical caudal inferior frontal cortex10 (Broca's region) and the caudal middle frontal gyrus-a region not normally implicated in speech planning11,12,13. Using a series of motor tasks, we then show that this planning network is more active when preparing speech as opposed to non-linguistic actions. Finally, we delineate planning-related circuitry during natural conversation that is nearly identical to the network mapped with our interactive tasks, and we find this circuit to be most active before participant speech during unconstrained turn-taking. Therefore, we have identified a speech planning network that is central to natural language generation during social interaction.
Nature.com

Deubiquitylase USP12 induces pro-survival autophagy and bortezomib resistance in multiple myeloma by stabilizing HMGB1

Despite the establishment of novel therapeutic interventions, multiple myeloma (MM) remains invariably incurable due to development of drug resistance and subsequent relapse, which are attributed to activation of oncogenic pathways such as autophagy. Deubiquitinating enzymes (DUBs) are promising targets to overcome resistance to proteasome inhibitor-based treatment. Ubiquitin-specific protease-12 (USP12) is a DUB with a known prognostic value in several cancers. We found that USP12 protein levels were significantly higher in myeloma patient samples than in non-cancerous human samples. Depletion of USP12 suppressed cell growth and clonogenicity and inhibited autophagy. Mechanistic studies showed that USP12 interacted with, deubiquitylated and stabilized the critical autophagy mediator HMGB1 (high mobility group box-1) protein. Knockdown of USP12 decreased the level of HMGB1 and suppressed HMGB1-mediated autophagy in MM. Furthermore, basal autophagy activity associated with USP12/HMGB1 was elevated in bortezomib (BTZ)-resistant MM cell lines. USP12 depletion, concomitant with a reduced expression of HMGB1, suppressed autophagy and increased the sensitivity of resistant cells to BTZ. Collectively, our findings have identified an important role of the deubiquitylase USP12 in pro-survival autophagy and resultant BTZ resistance in MM by stabilizing HMGB1, suggesting that the USP12/HMGB1 axis might be pursued as a potential diagnostic and therapeutic target in human MM.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Making Radiation-Resistant Sensors

To advance sensor technologies, Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers studied piezoelectric materials, which convert mechanical stress into electrical energy, to see how they could handle bombardment with energetic neutrons. This irradiation disturbs the position and behavior of atoms, which can affect the conversion of mechanical stresses into electricity. Sensors made...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A neuroanatomical basis for electroacupuncture to drive the vagal"“adrenal axis

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-04001-4published online 13 October 2021. In the version of this article initially published, there was an omission in affiliation 4. The full affiliation has been amended to read: "State Key Laboratory of Medical Neurobiology, Institutes of Brain Science, Fudan University, Shanghai, China.". The error has been corrected...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Quantum imaging: Pushing the boundaries of optics

Quantum mechanically entangled light particles break down the boundaries of conventional optics and allow a glimpse into previously invisible wavelength ranges, thus bringing about new possibilities for imaging techniques, microscopy and spectroscopy. Unearthing these possibilities and creating technological solutions was the goal of the Fraunhofer lighthouse project QUILT, the results of which are now available.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Print job completed: a bendable image display

Devices called organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) can be used to make computer screens and smartphone displays that offer better image quality and energy efficiency than other display technologies, such as liquid-crystal displays. Now, flexible OLED displays have been produced entirely by 3D printing1. Access options. Subscribe to Journal. Get full...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

The effects of fructose diphosphate on routine coagulation tests in vitro

To evaluate the effects of fructose diphosphate (FDP) on routine coagulation tests in vitro, we added FDP into the mixed normal plasma to obtain the final concentration of 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 35Â mg/mL of drug. Prothrombin time (PT), activated partial thromboplastin time (aPTT), fibrinogen (FBG) and thrombin time (TT) of samples were analyzed with blood coagulation analyzers from four different manufacturers(Sysmex, Stago, SEKISUI and Werfen) and their corresponding reagents, respectively. Before the experiment, we also observed whether there were significant differences in coagulation test results of different lots of reagents produced by each manufacturer. At the same time as the four routine clotting tests, the Sysmex blood coagulation analyzer and its proprietary analysis software were used to detect the change of maximum platelet aggregation rate in platelet-rich plasma after adding FDP (0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6Â mg/mL). The results of PT, aPTT and TT showed a FDP (0"“35Â mg/mL) concentration-dependent increase and a FBG concentration-dependent decrease. The degree of change (increase or decrease) varied depending on the assay system, with PT and aPTT being more affected by the Sysmex blood coagulation testing instrument reagent system and less affected by CEKISUI, TT less affected by CEKISUI and more affected by Stago, and FBG less affected by Stago and more affected by Sysmex. The results of PT, aPTT and TT were statistically positively correlated with their FDP concentrations, while FBG was negatively correlated. The correlation coefficients between FDP and the coagulation testing systems of Sysmex, Stago, Werfen and SEKISUI were 0.975, 0.988, 0.967, 0.986 for PT, and 0.993, 0.989, 0.990 and 0.962 for aPTT, 0.994, 0.960, 0.977 and 0.982 for TT, âˆ’Â 0.990, âˆ’Â 0.983, âˆ’Â 0.989 and âˆ’Â 0.954 for FBG, respectively. Different concentrations of FDP (0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6Â mg/mL) had different effects on the maximum aggregation rate of platelet induced by the agonists of adenosine diphosphate (ADP, 5Â Âµmol/L), arachidonic acid (Ara, 1Â mmol/L), collagen (Col, 2.5Â Âµg/mL) and epinephrine (Epi,10Â Âµmol/L), but the overall downward trend was consistent, that is, with the increase of FDP concentration, the platelet aggregation rate decreased significantly. Our experimental study demonstrated a possible effect of FDP on the assays of coagulation and Platelet aggregation, which may arise because the drug interferes with the coagulation and platelet aggregation detection system, or it may affect our in vivo coagulation system and Platelet aggregation function, the real mechanism of which remains to be further verified and studied.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mirror symmetry validated for proton and its antimatter twin

A comparison of the charge-to-mass ratio for the proton and the antiproton has been performed with record-breaking precision — the best such test yet for a mirror-like symmetry that relates matter and antimatter. Ralf Lehnert is at the Indiana University Center for Spacetime Symmetries, Bloomington, Indiana 47405, USA. Merging...
SCIENCE
Fudzilla

China’s moon plans making the NASA look a bit silly

"China has formally approved three missions targeting the south pole of the moon, with the first to launch around 2024. each with different goals and an array of spacecraft. "The trio make up the so-called fourth phase for the Chinese lunar exploration programme, which most recently landed on the moon last December with a sample-return mission dubbed Chang'e 5.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Macworld

Give yourself Wi-Fi as strong as it is safe

Your home Wi-Fi should be the place you know you have the best connection. With the FlashRouter Netgear R6400 DD-WRT VPN Privacy Router, you can make that happen. This powerful router with built-in privacy features is on sale for the Holidays, coming down the chimney at only $186.99 (Reg. $274) with coupon code MERRY15.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

'Mystery hut' spotted by China's moon rover gets an explanation

The "mystery hut," or "house," spotted by China's Yutu-2 rover on the far side of the moon turns out to be -- drumroll, please -- a rock. That's not exactly a surprise, but it's an amusing conclusion to the lunar enigma that entranced so many of us in December. Once...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy