Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of one of the darkest days in our democracy, when insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress was counting the electoral college votes showing that Joe Biden had won the presidency. But instead of taking bold action to prevent future assaults on our democracy, Senator Mitch McConnell has stood in the way of democracy reform. If he truly cared about our democratic republic—as he claimed soon after the insurrection—then he would act to prevent future attacks on our institutions. He would encourage his Republican caucus to join Democrats in meaningful election improvements.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO