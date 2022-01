NASCAR’s decision to reject a proposed sponsorship for Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown might be a short-term firestorm with long-term implications. The sanctioning body has considered a shift in policy to restrict sponsorships that it believes are political in nature as it strives to be as least divisive as possible. While NASCAR has had its share of sponsor controversies and conflicts in the past, a shift to potentially not approving sponsorships if they are political in nature could be more difficult to navigate.

