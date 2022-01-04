ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whataburger reveals new ketchup flavor

By Nexstar Media Wire, Gaby Moreno
 4 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas ( KVEO ) — After days of teasing, Whataburger has revealed a “Limited Batch” ketchup flavor.

The new flavor is called Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2. The new ketchup has hot sauce mixed in, according to the label seen in the announcement.

The Texas-based burger chain had its social media followers on edge for days, as they hinted that a new flavor of sauce was on its way. Whataburger social media posts used flame emojis and the words “heating up,” while leaving followers to guess what the flavor was and promising they would reveal the flavor soon.

Guesses ranged from keto ketchup to mayo mixed with ketchup.

The ketchup is not here to stay; Whataburger says to try the flavor “while you can.”

Whataburger has hundreds of U.S. locations across 12 states. The vast majority of locations – more than 700 of them – are located in the chain’s home state of Texas.

