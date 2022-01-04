ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, CO

‘It’s Hard to Feel Happy’: Some Feel Mixed Emotions After Marshall Fire Spares Their Homes

By Conor McCue
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – In total, the Marshall Fire destroyed 991 structures across Boulder County, mostly people’s homes. Still, many houses survived the fast-moving flames and now stand alone on streets full of destruction.

Days later those homeowners have their own inconveniences, though nothing like what their neighbors are up against. On Monday, some of those homeowners described experiencing a wide range of emotions since the fire broke out, including fear, relief and even some guilt.

“We truly expected to see nothing,” said Wendy Buffer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39gLUw_0dbyUemP00

(credit: CBS)

When the Marshall Fire tore through Louisville, Buffer had little hope for her home on Arapahoe Circle. On Friday, she found an unbelievable sight amidst unparalleled destruction. Her home, while smoke damaged and missing a few windows, was one of only two still standing on the street.

“We’re joyful at that, but horrified for our neighbors and friends and families,” Buffer said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=287hEg_0dbyUemP00

(credit: CBS)

Hilary Whiton is feeling that same combination of gratitude and guilt. While flames crept up to the gate next to her garage, they never made it further. She credits firefighters for saving her home, after the fire engulfed two others nearby.

“It’s hard to feel happy when my dear neighbors lost everything,” Whiton said.

On Monday, Whiton was working with Xcel to get power restored. After that, she planned to heat the home with donated space heaters and clear out refrigerators full of spoiled food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e9z6T_0dbyUemP00

(credit: CBS)

She predicted it may be a week before her home is ready to be lived in again but doesn’t expect normalcy for some time.

“I think it’s a community trauma,” Whiton said. “I think, even though our houses are standing it is still trauma, and it’s not just the fear that we went through, it’s the loss of our community and our neighbors.”

Wendy Buffer and her husband, who lost a vacation home to a wildfire years ago, plan to return as soon as they are allowed to. In the meantime, they’ve found a short-term rental.

“I work in this community, and I want to be there for these families,” she said.
Rather than leave, they plan to dig in and help build up their community once again.

“We’re hoping that we can become that spot where if they need to land while they work through repairing and replacing their homes, that we can do that for them,” Buffer said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

‘We’re In A Crisis Right Now As An Industry’: Staffing Shortage Causes Christmas Crisis At Denver Nursing Home

DENVER (CBS4)- As the omicron variant surges across Colorado, there are signs that our medical system is starting to crack. One example is an event that happened on Christmas morning. An employee at a Denver nursing home called 911 because she was the only one who showed up for her shift at the Autumn Heights living facility. She wanted COVID-19 positive patients transferred to the hospital. (credit: CBS) Jennifer Belden was a nurse at Autumn Heights for eight months in 2021. She says things were bad when she left in November. She says the facility was underpaying staff, overworking them and wasn’t hiring replacements when...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Homeowner Recounts Moments When Marshall Fire Approached Homes On Dyer Road In Louisville

(CBS4) – After the Marshall Fire, several homeowners drove up Dyer Road in Louisville, hoping their homes were still intact. What they found was that their places had burned to the ground. (credit: CBS) “It’s really devastating,” said Jessi Delaplain. The wildfire that burned a total of nearly 1,000 homes destroyed five of the seven homes on Dyer Road, located down the road from the Home Depot in the southwestern corner of the town. Jessi was home alone when she was told to evacuate around 12:30 p.m. Fortunately, her daughter was staying at her grandmother’s house and her husband was at work. “I feel...
LOUISVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

‘Recover And Restore’: Firefighters Describe Intense Fight As Marshall Fire Consumed Homes

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s been one week since the Marshall Fire ripped through Boulder County, and now CBS4 is hearing from the firefighters on the front lines. (credit: CBS) Louisville Fire Battalion Chief Diane Schroeder arrived at the fire in Louisville last Thursday, just a few hours after it began taking over neighborhoods. It was actually her day off. She said the call came in as “all hands on deck.” “As I pulled into the town it was surreal. To have a fire of this magnitude in our small area, I knew it was going to be big,” Schroeder said. Schroeder told CBS4...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

‘The Terror I Felt… Still Haunts Me’: CBS4’s Shaun Boyd Recalls Watching Marshall Fire Devour Her Neighborhood

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of Coloradans are returning to see what’s left of their home and neighborhoods after the Marshall Fire ravaged parts of Boulder County on Dec. 30. Among them are CBS4’s Political Specialist Shaun Boyd and her family. After taking a couple of days to process, Shaun shared her story with CBS4 staff on Jan. 1. Shaun decided to share it with CBS4 viewers: As one of the hundreds, maybe thousands, of people impacted by the Marshall fire, I want to thank all of you who have been covering the utter devastation it has left in its wake.  You have...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Emotions#Home
CBS Denver

Pile Of Destroyed Hoses Represents Extremely Dangerous Conditions Firefighters Faced During Marshall Fire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – When strong winds pushed the Marshall Fire into residential areas in Louisville on Dec. 30, firefighters faced a very dangerous situation as they worked to save homes. One symbol of their desperate efforts that day now sits outside Fire Station 2 on Via Appia Way. It’s a pile of damaged firefighting hoses. (credit: Louisville Fire) The Louisville Fire District shared a photo on Facebook Friday morning of the hoses and wrote “Every piece of hose shown here represents when a crew had to abandon their post because the fire was going to burn over them. A testament to...
LOUISVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

‘Dead Hydrants’ Hampered Firefighters At Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – At the height of the Marshall fire, some fire crews on the front lines, trying to get water on to burning houses, ran into a nightmarish scenario; fire hydrants with no water pressure and no water brought about by a series of sudden events. “We found hydrants, dead hydrants, with no water capability whatsoever,” said Denver Fire Captain Greg Pixley. He said DFD sent multiple crews to assist with the fire. While some of those crews found moderate or adequate water pressure at hydrants, Pixley said some had to go from hydrant to hydrant to find one...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Neighbor Shares His Story Of Trying To Save Missing Woman Nadine Turnbull In Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — As searchers continue to try to find two missing people, the story of what happened as the Marshall Fire raced through an old farm belonging to missing 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull is emerging. (credit: CBS) “When it hit our house it was like a freight train. It was a wall of fire,” said Scotty Roberts, who lost the RV he lived in with his wife and two children on the property next-door. All the structures on the property went up within about 20 minutes after the fire began to spread about 2 miles away. Near their home, an old...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Digging Out In Summit County Is A Community Event

FRISCO, Colo (CBS4) – Drivers in the high country finally caught a break in the weather Thursday afternoon, but for those who had to stay the night Wednesday, many ended up digging their cars out to get anywhere Thursday. (credit: CBS) “Today’s storm? We have a waiting list and we’re trying to get to customers as quickly as we can,” said one of the managers at Ski Country Auto Repair and Towing. The tow company had several of their own tow truck stuck but say they weren’t phased by the snow totals which they estimated around two to three feet by...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
City
Louisville, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Neighbor Helping Neighbor, Long Term Need Is Arising

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Nearly one week since the Marshall Fire wreaked havoc on Boulder County, Coloradans are banding together stronger than ever. Lori Kelly opened the back of her SUV and choked up as she showed us what was inside. “Look at this,” she exclaimed. “It’s stuff for my dogs. Slippers… This is overwhelming. Really overwhelming. People are so nice.” (credit: CBS) She was able to get a lot of supplies she needed right away at a help center. “I was always the one giving. Now I’m the one accepting.” Their home on the west side of Superior is gone. “We walked out,...
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Drought: Momentous Mountain Snow Finally Brings Improvement, Front Range Situation Still Grim

DENVER (CBS4) – Multiple winter storms in the high country have finally wiped out drought in some areas. Meanwhile the recent snow in the metro area has not yet even dented the drought at lower elevations. It should be noted drought often takes months to develop and can just take just as long to improve so quick changes to drought status is not common. Still, two weeks ago most mountain areas in Colorado still had at least severe drought. And now there is nothing worse than moderate drought along the I-70 mountain corridor and drought has completely disappeared from the Glenwood Springs, Aspen,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Pets Displaced During The Marshall Fire Are Reunited With Families

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– As flames of the Marshall Fire tore through Boulder County last week, hundreds of animals were among those trying to escape. Dozens of animals were brought to the Humane Society of Boulder Valley for safekeeping, even medical treatment, and many are now happily reuniting with their families. (credit: Humane Society of Boulder Valley) “Ozzie!” a happy hound’s human exclaimed as she hugged her dog. In the midst of so much loss are moments of pure joy for what’s been found. People and their pets are reuniting after they were separated by the fire. “It’s always so exciting when somebody is...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Storm Overperforms With More Than 6″ Of Snow In Some Areas, Frigid Weather Remains

DENVER (CBS4) – Most neighborhoods along the Front Range received at least 3 inches of fluffy snow through Wednesday night while some areas had much more. The snow ended early Thursday morning but bitterly cold temperatures will remain all day. A driver on 1st Street in Lakewood on Thursday morning. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) The heaviest snow along the urban corridor was generally found on the northwest side of the metro area and into Boulder. Golden reported 6.5 inches, Broomfield measured 6.0 inches, and Boulder had 7.7 inches. (source: CBS) There was also several impressive snow totals in...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

‘Volunteers Were Phenomenal’: Coloradans Praise Marshall Fire Disaster Recovery Center

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – One of the important places for those impacted by the Marshall Fire in Boulder County is the Disaster Recovery Center in Lafayette. It offers a long list of services including help filing insurance claims, housing information and clothing and other supplies. (credit: CB) Two sisters, Lisa and Leslie Draper, tell CBS4 they’re thankful for the support. “The compassion from station to station. I mean it’s there for us. No one needs to suffer because we have the love and support we need from the community, so it was really smooth and organized. The volunteers were phenomenal,” said Lisa. Both women, who lived together, say they plan to rebuild. RELATED: Resources For Marshall Fire Victims
LAFAYETTE, CO
CBS Denver

COVID, RSV Linked To Recent Spike Of Children Being Hospitalized

DENVER (CBS4) – Cases of COVID-19 are spiking not only among adults but also among some of the youngest Coloradans. Doctors and spokespersons from some of Colorado’s top hospitals for children say they’ve seen a recent trend of kids testing positive for the Omricon variant, some as young as newborns. (credit: CBS) “We have seen a slow but steady increase of the number of patients who are in our hospital with COVID,” said Dr. Reginald Washington of Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. “It isn’t the highest peak that we have seen, but it certainly is on a steady increase.” Dr. Washington told CBS4’s...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Challenging Wednesday Evening Commute Ahead With Snow And Cold In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A storm descending on Colorado Wednesday will send a powerful afternoon cold front across the Front Range. Temperatures will drop fast and snow will quickly spread across the entire urban corridor before the evening commute. The Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins areas will climb to about 40 degrees in the early afternoon before dropping about 30 degrees in 6 hours or less as cold air invades. Temperatures will bein the single digits in the Denver metro area by the end of the evening commute. (source: CBS) In terms of snow, the initial snow showers should develop after 1 p.m. and...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Smoke Plume From Boulder County Fires Was Visible From Space

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The smoke plume from the fires that raged through Boulder County last Thursday could be seen from space. Whipped by intense wind, the fires burned over 6,000 acres in about 24 hours — destroying nearly 1,000 homes. NASA described it as a “winter urban firestorm.” (credit: NASA) The fires, including the Marshall Fire, destroyed 553 homes in Louisville, 332 homes in Superior and 106 homes in outlying areas, including Eldorado Canyon. “The smoke plume, which was also visible on radar, stretched about 60 miles (100 kilometers) over Colorado’s eastern plains at the time,” NASA officials stated on social...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Partial Remains Found At Home In Marshall Fire Burn Area

UPDATE: Coroner Confirms Robert Sharpe Was Man Killed In Marshall Fire MARSHALL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office shared a tragic update of a missing person in the Marshall Fire. They say they found partial remains of an adult in the 5900 block of Marshall Road. (credit: CBS) They add an investigation in the 1500 block of S. 76th Street in Superior remains ongoing. Family of Nadine Turnbull tells CBS4 her home was on South 76th Street. As of this writing, she remains missing. RELATED: Neighbor Shares His Story Of Trying To Save Missing Woman Nadine Turnbull In Marshall Fire “The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for identifying the remains found and determining the cause and manner of death,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release on Jan. 5. The Marshall Fire destroyed nearly 1,000 structures, many of which are homes.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
37K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy