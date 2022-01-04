Marshall Fire: Louisville’s Police Chief Among Those Whose Homes Were Destroyed

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Among the hundreds of Marshall Fire victims is Louisville’s own police chief, Dave Hayes. He told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger his house was destroyed.

After he evacuated the police station, he drove by his own home and found it gutted by the fire. He says he and other city employees are dealing with traumatic times along with their neighbors.

“Frankly I haven’t had the urge to go back to the house. I was there just for a few minutes that night. I have to look at it a little bit because it’s right across from the police station, but at this point I’m not sure I want to go back. It’s part of those emotions,” he said.

Hayes says he lived there for 32 years with his family, and he vowed to re-build.

He served with the Boulder Police Department for 36 years and has been Louisville’s Police Chief since 2014.

