Louisville, CO

Marshall Fire: Louisville's Police Chief Among Those Whose Homes Were Destroyed

By Danielle Chavira
 4 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Among the hundreds of Marshall Fire victims is Louisville’s own police chief, Dave Hayes. He told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger his house was destroyed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cOENH_0dbyUdtg00

Dave Hayes (credit: CBS)

After he evacuated the police station, he drove by his own home and found it gutted by the fire. He says he and other city employees are dealing with traumatic times along with their neighbors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFaS4_0dbyUdtg00

LOUISVILLE, CO – JANUARY 02: A police officer walks through a neighborhood decimated by the Marshall Fire on January 2, 2022 in Louisville, Colorado. Officials reported that 991 homes were destroyed in the fire, making it the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

“Frankly I haven’t had the urge to go back to the house. I was there just for a few minutes that night. I have to look at it a little bit because it’s right across from the police station, but at this point I’m not sure I want to go back. It’s part of those emotions,” he said.

RELATED: Resources For Marshall Fire Victims

Hayes says he lived there for 32 years with his family, and he vowed to re-build.

He served with the Boulder Police Department for 36 years and has been Louisville’s Police Chief since 2014.

RELATED: ‘It’s Hard to Feel Happy’: Some Feel Mixed Emotions After Marshall Fire Spares Their Homes

More
CBS Denver

Husky Dog’s Body Illegally Tossed In Dumpster, Denver Police Release Photo Of Suspect

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Animal Protection is asking for the public’s help after a person dumped a dog’s body illegally in a dumpster. They are hoping someone will recognize the person seen in photos from a surveillance camera. (credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers) DAP’s management would like to talk to the person about how the dog, a husky, died. The crime took place in an alley on the 6100 block of Panasonic Way, according to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin. That’s next to a hotel close to the A Line’s 61st & Pena Station and not far from Denver International Airport. The person responsible was driving a white pickup truck and was wearing a yellow baseball hat and a yellow shirt, in addition to an orange and black jacket or heavy shirt. The bulletin didn’t state when it happened. You can share details about this crime, stay anonymous and possibly receive a reward at the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers website.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Wheat Ridge Police Shoot, Kill Man With Shotgun

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Wheat Ridge shot and killed a man who was firing a shotgun in a neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Police rushed to the scene about 1:45 p.m. Thursday after receiving multiple calls about the man brandishing and discharging a shotgun at West 29th Avenue near Ames. (credit: CBS) Police saw the man firing the gun as he walked eastbound on West 29th Avenue toward Sheridan Boulevard. As officers got closer to the man, he challenged police while continuing to show his weapon. (credit: CBS) That’s when Wheat Ridge police officers shot the man and he was pronounced dead at...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Homes Destroyed Climbs To 1,084 While Boil Orders Lifted For Louisville, Superior

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Boulder County released an updated assessment of the destruction from the Marshall Fire on Thursday. The number of homes destroyed in the fire has climbed to 1,084 and the value of residential damage is estimated at more than $500 million. (credit: CBS) The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment lifted all drinking water boil advisories on Thursday in the cities and towns impacted by the Marshall Fire. RELATED: Resources For Marshall Fire Victims The CDPHE advises returning residents and businesses to also flush the water on their property. Important information for residents/businesses: Residents and businesses are encouraged to closely follow updates...
LOUISVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Neighbor Helping Neighbor, Long Term Need Is Arising

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Nearly one week since the Marshall Fire wreaked havoc on Boulder County, Coloradans are banding together stronger than ever. Lori Kelly opened the back of her SUV and choked up as she showed us what was inside. “Look at this,” she exclaimed. “It’s stuff for my dogs. Slippers… This is overwhelming. Really overwhelming. People are so nice.” (credit: CBS) She was able to get a lot of supplies she needed right away at a help center. “I was always the one giving. Now I’m the one accepting.” Their home on the west side of Superior is gone. “We walked out,...
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

‘The Terror I Felt… Still Haunts Me’: CBS4’s Shaun Boyd Recalls Watching Marshall Fire Devour Her Neighborhood

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of Coloradans are returning to see what’s left of their home and neighborhoods after the Marshall Fire ravaged parts of Boulder County on Dec. 30. Among them are CBS4’s Political Specialist Shaun Boyd and her family. After taking a couple of days to process, Shaun shared her story with CBS4 staff on Jan. 1. Shaun decided to share it with CBS4 viewers: As one of the hundreds, maybe thousands, of people impacted by the Marshall fire, I want to thank all of you who have been covering the utter devastation it has left in its wake.  You have...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Lakewood Police Agent Who Shot And Killed Shooting Spree Gunman Released From Hospital

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Lakewood Police Agent Ashley Ferris, who was shot in the line of duty during a deadly shooting spree the final week of 2021 has been released from the hospital. Ferris was released from the hospital on Thursday and greeted by her fellow officers. (credit: Lakewood Police) Ferris continues her recovery outside of the hospital, according to the police department. (credit: Lakewood Police) Lakewood police officials say Ferris shot and killed the gunman, Lyndon McLeod, who ultimately killed five people on Dec. 27. They say he encountered Ferris at Alaska and Vance Streets in the Belmar shopping center. Ferris ordered him to drop his weapon as he walked toward her. He then shot her in the abdomen. (credit: Lakewood Police) While on the ground, Ferris shot McLeod, killing him. According to a city document from 2018, Ferris received the Lakewood Police Department Lifesaving Award for her actions in helping revive a woman who was involved in a medical emergency near Alameda Avenue and Pierce Street. Ferris helped deliver CPR on the woman until she started breathing again.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

‘A Bit Frustrating At Times’: Loveland Mayor And Former Karen Garner Family Attorney React To Investigation Into Police Department

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A lengthy investigation into the Loveland Police Department has been completed by a third-party company, and the results of the months-long survey resulted in points of both praise and concern for those operating the department. While praising the department for several policies, including the renewed priority of properly handling mental health calls, the report also suggested that the department had problems with topics like transparency. (credit: CBS) “This is an overall department report. I think it is an in-depth report. It is a bit frustrating at times,” said Jacki Marsh, Mayor of Loveland. The investigation, completed by Jensen Hughes, came...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Partial Remains Found At Home In Marshall Fire Burn Area

UPDATE: Coroner Confirms Robert Sharpe Was Man Killed In Marshall Fire MARSHALL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office shared a tragic update of a missing person in the Marshall Fire. They say they found partial remains of an adult in the 5900 block of Marshall Road. (credit: CBS) They add an investigation in the 1500 block of S. 76th Street in Superior remains ongoing. Family of Nadine Turnbull tells CBS4 her home was on South 76th Street. As of this writing, she remains missing. RELATED: Neighbor Shares His Story Of Trying To Save Missing Woman Nadine Turnbull In Marshall Fire “The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for identifying the remains found and determining the cause and manner of death,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release on Jan. 5. The Marshall Fire destroyed nearly 1,000 structures, many of which are homes.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

