Summit County, UT

SNAPPED: I spy 28 elk

 3 days ago
I spy with my little eye, 28 elk chillin’ in the middle of this photograph taken in Summit County today.

#I Spy
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

