SNAPPED: I spy 28 elk
I spy with my little eye, 28 elk chillin’ in the middle of this photograph taken in Summit County today.
Submit photographs to be published in the SNAPPED series to info@TownLift.com.
I spy with my little eye, 28 elk chillin’ in the middle of this photograph taken in Summit County today.
Submit photographs to be published in the SNAPPED series to info@TownLift.com.
TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.https://townlift.com/
Comments / 0