Friday night in the Association will feature two teams from the East! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Bulls prediction and pick. The Washington Wizards are coming off a brutal loss to the Houston Rockets. Kevin Porter Jr. nailed a buzzer-beater to knock off the Wizards at home. Washington is 19-19 on the year and is ninth in the Eastern Conference. Chicago is the No. 1 seed in the East right now after starting the season strong. The Bulls are coming off a win 102-98 over the Orlando Magic last time out. DeMar DeRozen is off to an incredible season and is putting himself in the MVP conversation at this point in the year. These two teams met just a few days ago where the Bulls edged out the Wizards 120-119. Chicago has won nine-straight games.

NBA ・ 5 HOURS AGO