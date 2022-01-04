ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Sources Say Klay Thompson To Play With Warriors Against Cavs

 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Sources close to the Golden State Warriors say after a two-year hiatus, Klay Thompson is expected to play with the team in their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday, according to ESPN .

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted Monday afternoon that the team expected to make a decision about Thompson once the Warriors return from a two-game trip on Friday.

Thompson, a five-time All Star and, along with Stephen Curry, one half of the deadly 3-point shooting duo “the Splash Brothers,” hasn’t played an NBA game since he tore his ACL during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. He planned to play last season but tore his achilles during a scrimmage in Nov. 2020.

Now he’s completed his rehab and is just waiting for team officials for a go-ahead to step on the court.

In recent weeks, fans have had glimpses of Thompson’s return, as he’s taken practice shots with the team before games. He also spent a 5-day stint with the Warriors’ G-League team, the Santa Cruz Warriors, playing three games with them.

The Warriors are doing well, currently leading the Western Conference with a 28-7 record. With COVID and other issues taking out key players like Draymond Green and Jordan Poole during the season, having Thompson available to come off the bench is seen as a boon for a team dead set on winning the league championship. But when he does return, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Thompson will play sparingly; currently during scrimmages he’s played in four-minute bursts.

“I don’t want to come back and be a shell of myself, I want to come back like I was last time I was playing, and I was one of the best players in the world,” Thompson told the media recently .

