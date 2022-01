For Jordan Spieth, his return to Kapalua has been a long time in the making. He hasn’t played this event in four years for one simple reason: he wasn’t winning. The annual Tournament of Champions is exactly that: a tournament for champions. If you won on the PGA Tour in 2021, you are invited to celebrate that victory all over again with everyone else at the first event of 2022. Spieth’s last win before his April 2021 triumph came at the 2017 British Open.

