Two men have been arrested after a St. Joseph police officer heard gun shots very early this morning and saw a vehicle flee at a high rate of speed. The St. Joseph Police Department reports the incident began shortly after 2:30 this morning when an officer had pulled over a car for a traffic stop at the intersection of 13th and Hickory Streets. The officer heard gun shots elsewhere and saw a vehicle take off at a high rate of speed.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO