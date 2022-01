A man allegedly shot a man and threatened to kill a woman on Rosa Parks Boulevard on Friday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Calvin Holmes, 34, of Paterson, has been charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to have weapons, and terroristic threats.

PATERSON, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO