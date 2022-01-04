ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Sheriff: 2 Kansas women accused in New Year's Eve burglary

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a reported burglary in the 900 block of SW University Drive in Topeka. Just before 8 a.m. New Year's Eve, the...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Man guilty in death of Kan. woman found in gas-filled home

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in the 2019 killing of a woman whose body was found in a natural gas-filled Topeka home. Jeremy Lardner pleaded guilty Wednesday to the murder charge, as well as aggravated robbery and kidnapping in...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Car rear-ends pickup; Salina woman arrested

A local woman was arrested after a two-vehicle wreck in central Salina late Thursday morning. Robert Morris, 48, of Salina, was eastbound on W. Crawford Street and stopped at the light at the S. Ninth Street intersection when his 2004 GMC pickup was rear ended by a 2014 Ford Focus driven by Melinie Sanders, 44, of Salina, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Kan. man found after SUV crash was victim of drive-by shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal drive-by shooting have identified the victim as 22-year-old Clemente Camarillo of Wichita. Just before 2a.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting call at 13th and Oliver in Wichita, according Police Captain Jason Stevens. At the scene, they located an SUV that...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Shawnee, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Shawnee County, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Salina Post

Sheriff: Kan. man jailed after he threatened family, deputies

SHAWNEE COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities are investigating a domestic disturbance and have a suspect in custody on requested federal charges. Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received multiple 911 calls about a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of SE Croco Road in Topeka, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Police: Juvenile burglary suspect fired gun at homeowner

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of burglaries and have two juvenile suspects in custody. Just after 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 4000 block of SW 28th Street in Topeka on a report of a shots fired call, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. Upon...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Jail Booking Activity, Jan. 7

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Angstadt, Justin Michael; 22; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME:...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Crimestoppers seeks tips about counterfeit cash incident

On Dec. 23, Salina Police 0fficers took a report of counterfeiting, which occurred at Casey’s, 1100 E. Iron Street. The reporting person said that at 3:15 p.m., a male came into the store and attempted to pass a $50 bill to pay for gas. The bill was found to be counterfeit. The person left the store and drove away in the vehicle, which was described as a reddish-orange Chevrolet pick-up, with silver and white stripes. There was a suspected Arizona tag, which appeared to say “BANGKOK” as the tag number. The pick-up had no tailgate.
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Sw University Drive#Chevrolet Avalanche
Salina Post

Tow truck found wrecked in church parking lot; Wichita man arrested

A Wichita man was arrested after the wrecker he was in was found against a box truck in a church parking lot. At approximately 6 a.m. Wednesday, an officer noticed a Kidd's Towing wrecker resting against a box truck in the parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church at S. Ninth Street and W. Crawford Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Female accomplice charged in escape from Larned State Hospital

PAWNEE COUNTY — Formal charges were filed Wednesday afternoon against Emilia Melinda Brown, 38 of Ulysses, in connection with the Monday night escape of Isaac Nathaniel Watts, 43 of Ulysses, from the Crisis Stabilization Unit on the Campus of Larned State Hospital, according to Pawnee County Attorney Doug McNett.
LARNED, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salina Post

Rucksack with military uniforms in it stolen from pickup in north Salina

A Salina man is missing some Army National Guard uniforms after someone stole his rucksack from his pickup. Tristen Witt, 20, of Salina, reported that sometime between Jan. 1 and Thursday, someone got into his unlocked Ford F150 that was parked in the backyard of his residence in the 1200 block of N. 10th Street and stole his rucksack, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Kentucky man must pay restitution in McPherson Co. securities fraud case

MCPHERSON - A Kentucky man was ordered Thursday to pay $25,000 in restitution to a McPherson County resident in a securities fraud case. Bryan Scott Hurt, 52, of Glasgow, Ky., was sentenced Thursday in McPherson County District Court for one count of securities fraud, according to information from the Kansas Attorney General's Office. Hurt pleaded guilty to the charge on July 9, 2021.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Local man arrested after laptop stolen from south Salina store

A Salina man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a laptop computer from a south Salina store. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were able to get a better description of the vehicle that a man wanted in connection to the theft of a laptop from Sam's Club left the store parking lot in on Tuesday morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Kan. woman critically injured in accidental shooting

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a woman in Wamego. Just before 8:30. a.m. Wednesday, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 from the residence at 105 East Valley lot 8 in Wamego in reference to a woman being shot, according to Police Chief Michael D. Baker, Sr.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kan. man dead, 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 9a.m. Friday in Sedgwick County. According to Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick, a Toyota Camry driven by a 36-year-old man was northbound on 295th Street West and entered the intersection without yielding to the crossing traffic on 21st Street North.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Car believed to be involved in hit-and-run found unoccupied

Police are attempting to locate the registered owner of a car that was believed to be involved in a hit-and-run Wednesday afternoon. Saline Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 2005 Pontiac G6 was northbound on Kenwood Park Drive near the intersection with The Midway when it left the roadway, struck two street signs, and then left northbound. The crash occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

2 from Salina die after 4-vehicle crash in Oklahoma

KAY COUNTY, Okla. —Two from Salina died in an accident just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in Kay County, Okla. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Nissan Sentra driven by Xavier Mitchell, 22, of Salina, was northbound on Interstate 35 just south of Tonkawa. The Nissan traveled off the right side of the road into a barrier wall.
KAY COUNTY, OK
Salina Post

Couple near KC charged in toddler's death on Christmas Eve

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man and a woman have been charged in the Christmas Eve death of a toddler. Christopher Robert Wilson, 46, and Avery Nicole Young, 22, of Chillicothe were arrested Tuesday on warrants charging them with second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child, according to online court documents.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy