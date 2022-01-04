ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

How to watch Vermont’s 2022 legislative session

By Riley Robinson
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tm4Ut_0dbySzHg00
Rep. Lynn Dickinson, R-St. Albans Town, answers a roll call remotely on the opening day of the Legislature at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Jan. 6, 2021. File photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

The Vermont Legislature is scheduled to reconvene Tuesday for the second year of the biennium — but no need to find a parking spot on State Street just yet.

Following a last-minute change of course last week , both the House and Senate are expected to work remotely at least until Jan. 18.

A quorum of the House is set to gather briefly at the Statehouse on Tuesday to approve the remote work plan. So long as that resolution passes, everything else will happen online for at least the next two weeks.

But no matter where legislators are, Vermonters will still be able to livestream the action, from their homes, cars, libraries or wherever they can get connected. (A fun snow day activity, perhaps?)

Though legislators and lobbyists will surely miss their cloakroom chats and cafeteria confabs, pandemic-inspired changes to the Legislature’s operations have made it easier for the general public to follow along from home.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the House didn’t even record its proceedings on the floor, though VPR offered a live feed . The Senate recorded audio from the floor to CDs, according to Kevin Moore, director of the Office of Legislative Information Technology. Those recordings had to be requested through the Senate Secretary’s Office. Committee meeting recordings were, similarly, available only upon request.

Vermonters who want to tune in remotely this year can do so via these links:

Not sure what to watch? A weekly list of every scheduled legislative committee meeting can be found here . You can also find each committee’s agenda here .

The House and Senate are both scheduled to begin their first floor proceedings of the year at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to deliver his State of the State address at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Scott’s budget address is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. VTDigger plans to livestream both speeches on our Facebook Live page.

Other notable dates in the legislative calendar are available here.

Final Reading by email

This is an excerpt of Final Reading. For the full rundown of bills in motion at the Statehouse, the daily legislative calendar and interviews with newsmakers, sign up here for the unabridged version delivered straight to your inbox Tuesday through Friday evenings.

* indicates required Email * Special Topics
  • Final Reading (Evenings)
  • Coronavirus News
Trending headlines
  • Daily (Mornings)
  • Sunday Only (Weekly Wrap)
Stories on these topics, weekly
  • Business News
  • Criminal Justice
  • Education News
  • Environment News
  • Health Care News
  • People & Places News
  • Politics News

Read the story on VTDigger here: How to watch Vermont’s 2022 legislative session .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Montpelier, VT
Government
City
Montpelier, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vermont Senate#State Senate#The Vermont Legislature#House#Vpr
VTDigger

Vermont lawmakers say state’s long-standing nursing workforce shortage is at a crisis point

At a Statehouse press conference featuring Sen. Bernie Sanders, Gov. Phil Scott and Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, lawmakers said that the staffing shortage predates the coronavirus pandemic but has been exacerbated in the past two years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont lawmakers say state’s long-standing nursing workforce shortage is at a crisis point.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
VTDigger

Final Reading: Welcome back

Did you miss us? Welcome back to Final Reading, VTDigger’s inside guide to the Vermont Statehouse.  Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Welcome back.
READING, VT
VTDigger

Lawmakers asked to extend law allowing traveling health care workers to fill Vermont’s critical need

A version of the act under consideration has been on the books since the pandemic hit in 2020. The most recent version, known as Act 6, expires March 31 unless the Legislature decides to renew it. Health care leaders say it is essential. Read the story on VTDigger here: Lawmakers asked to extend law allowing traveling health care workers to fill Vermont’s critical need.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy