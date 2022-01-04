ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Citing maps, Chase will end race for Virginia's 7th District

By The Associated Press
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Conservative firebrand state Sen. Amanda Chase says she is ending her bid for Congress, citing the impact of redistricting on Virginia's legislative maps.

Chase had announced in November that she was joining the crowded race for the 7th Congressional District currently represented by Democrat Abigail Spanberger.

On Monday, she wrote in a letter that since she no longer lives in the district, she plans to end her bid and finish the two years that remain in her Senate term.

Chase said she currently resides in the redrawn 1st Congressional District, but also ruled out challenging incumbent GOP U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman.

