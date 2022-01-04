The Bachelor Contestant Gabby Windey Previously Dated Dean Unglert And Blake Horstmann

Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette just wrapped and she’s engaged to Nayte Olukoya . They appear to be super happy right now , so I’ll give them eight months to announce their split. You know, because that’s about when their contract expires and the next season is underway. Until then, we have Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor premiering tonight!

Clayton might be the most disappointing Bachelor lead since Bob Guiney . Oh, you don’t remember him? You must be new or super young. Some of us olds know these things – and that means we’ve watched this franchise flat-line too many times. Bob was beyond regular . Still, like most Bachelors before AND after him , Bob picked the wrong woman at the end. He didn’t pull a Jason Mesnick , but he did wind up dumping the woman he chose to be with the former host of The Bachelor after show, Rebecca Budig . Seriously. The Bachelor was SO good back then, even with a disappointing lead, because it was authentically messy. Today, it’s over-produced and incestuous . Speaking of incest in Bachelor Nation – meet Gabby Windey , a new contestant on The Bachelor.

Us Weekly has compiled “5 Things to Know” about Gabby , including the fact that she’s a nurse and a former cheerleader. Those are two professions you just don’t see enough on The Bachelor! In all seriousness though, being a nurse is bad ass and any health care worker has all my respect, always, and especially during COVID. On top of that, Gabby is a “Denver Broncos cheerleader, who has been on the squad since 2016.” She recently “made history in 2021” when she became the “first woman to receive the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award,” which is “usually given to football players.”

Gabby received the award for her “selflessness and commitment to helping others” and for being an all-around “model” representative “for young student-athletes across the nation.” Go Gabby! Most importantly, Us Weekly tells us that she’s “looking for a man with quiet confidence,” and if “he doesn’t have a personality, then it’s a hard pass.”

Here’s another fun fact to know about Gabby : she’s dated both Dean Unglert and Blake Horstmann , both of whom are totally known for their big personalities , charisma, and whild charm, right? Dean claims that Gabby is the “second love of [his] life.” They dated in college when they were 19 years old.

Blake shared on his Behind the Rose podcast that they dated when “she about 23.” It was a while ago, so Blake says Gabby “could have changed a ton,” but “from what I remember, she was obviously beautiful, and a lot of fun to be around.” Blake also says he’s “excited to watch her,” and “wouldn’t be shocked if she’s [the next] Bachelorette .”

It sounds like The Bachelor is going to make Gabby a thing this season. If it’s not the show, Gabby’s already hired a great PR person to spin this narrative. It’ll all depend however on how she’s portrayed this season. Like Blake says, “hopefully she’s got a good edit.”

